Augusta, GA

Augusta tourism industry hoping to rebound in 2022

By Deirnesa Jefferson
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — After closing for several months because of the pandemic, Michael Weldon said business is picking back up inside Psychotronic Records.

Psychotronic Records is just one local business rebounding during the pandemic.

Tourism leaders hope many others will follow as well as new businesses.

“One of our priorities for 2022 is to try to bring new business here — new group business which brings new dollars into our community,” President and CEO of Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau Bennish Brown said.

Through the American Rescue Act, Georgia will receive $5.82 million to help boost the hospitality and tourism industry which has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

Tourism leaders said that money is needed to help build back the work force.

“When you think about accommodations our hotels still don’t have the workforce back that they really need. Our restaurants are still trying to find the workers to compliment the experience we know need in our restaurants,” Brown said.

Tourism leaders are also hoping 2022 brings in more travel.

“A lot of people come in here from out of town, either from the East Coast or the West Coast and say we can’t find records like this we’re we live,” Weldon said.

Weldon said more travel in turn means more customers for downtown businesses like Psychotronic.

“The out-of-town business is very important and there is more out of town business than I expected when we moved here,” Weldon said.

Convention leaders are also hoping to host more large events this year.

MIAMI, FL
