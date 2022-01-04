Murray scores 35, Iowa hold on to beat Maryland 80-75

Just when Indiana’s offense was looking rote and predictable, a scene all too familiar, Ohio State came to Bloomington and everything changed. Yes, Indiana still went to Trayce Jackson-Davis time and again. And yes, he continues to dominate. He had a game-high 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five blocks. (The first power conference player with such a stat line this season.) He dunked with authority and worked over former Hoosier Joey Brunk with force. But it wasn’t just those grind-it-out-back-to-basket-low-post looks for TJD tonight. Indiana found him in different spots. He faced up. He scored in transition.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO