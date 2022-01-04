ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

VIDEO: Schools struggle with bus driver shortages

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool districts across Connecticut saw a shortage...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

School district in Wisconsin cancels school due to bus staff shortages

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A school district in southern Wisconsin had to cancel school on Monday due to a reported shortage of bus staff. According to the School District of Beloit, schools were canceled for Jan. 3 due to busing staff shortages. The post on Facebook specifically mentions ‘Durham Busing’s’ staff.
fox13news.com

Pasco County reducing bus service amid driver shortage

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Beginning next week, the Pasco County Public Transportation will modify or suspend bus services on multiple routes due to a 25% decrease in the number of drivers. The specific routes that will see changes are 20, 21, 23, and 54, according to department director Kurt...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Eyewitness News

School bus companies give incentives to fill positions

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Schools across Connecticut are feeling the impact of a bus driver shortage. Many have had to close or delay opening this week. Waterbury Public Schools is one school system that has been impacted by the driver shortage. Waterbury Public Schools had to cancel all extracurriculars...
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

Handful of CT schools closures, delays due to COVID, staffing shortages

(WFSB) - Several school districts announced closures or delays for Jan. 3 because of COVID-related staffing issues or transportation problems. Region 14, Enfield, Stratford, and Stonington public schools were closed on Monday. Other districts, such as Bethany, Danbury, New Fairfield, and Shelton posted two hour delays. The entire list can...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida Schools Scramble To Address Teacher Shortage Due To COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the number of teachers calling in sick on Tuesday, after the Christmas break, dropped compared with Monday and he said he was hopeful the situation would improve by the end of the week. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench caught up with Carvalho after he returned to Miami Jackson Senior High School where he started his career in 1990 and where he was teaching a class in Environmental Science. ”Today, 1,700 teachers were out sick,” said Carvalho. That compared with 2,110 teachers who were out sick on the Monday after the Christmas break and with 1,333...
FLORIDA STATE
Milford LIVE News

Milford faces significant bus driver shortage

by Terry Rogers     On Sunday, January 2, Milford School District notified parents that Milford High School students would operate on a remote learning schedule on January 3, 2022. The virtual learning requirement was due to a significant bus driver shortage. Although a snowstorm closed schools completely on Monday, the shortage of bus drivers in the state has grown ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#School Districts
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kiski Area bus driver shortage could force district into remote learning

A shortage of school bus drivers continues to wreak havoc on transportation routes in the Kiski Area School District. In a post Wednesday to the district’s Facebook page, officials described the problem as “extreme.”. The driver deficit has resulted in frequent morning and afternoon bus route pickup cancellations...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Here's how New York could fill a bus driver shortage

As school districts across the state struggle with a bus driver shortage, Gov. Kathy Hochul this week called for a provision to lift the earning cap for retired education workers. The move could help address an acute shortage of bus drivers and other school personnel as district officials have struggled...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
WNYT

Ongoing bus driver shortage causes big problems in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA - The Ballston Spa School District had trouble getting students to school on Monday. The district said Monday morning due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, and the impact of COVID-19, several bus routes could not be covered Monday morning. Parents were asked to drive their kids in,...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
kfgo.com

Minnesota school bus driver facing DWI charge

COTTON, Minn. (KFGO) – The driver of a school bus was arrested after passengers reported he was driving dangerously and “acting erratic”. Shawn Zelazny, 48, was driving the Duluth Denfeld boys’ basketball team to and from a tournament in Hibbing last Thursday when the Minnesota State Patrol was called to locate the bus on Highway 53. Coaches and 8 players were on the bus. Passengers say Zelazny hit a stop sign, drove the bus the wrong way and missed multiple turns.
COTTON, MN
Seattle Times

Schools are closing classrooms on Fridays. Parents are furious

DETROIT — Caitlin Reynolds, a single mother, was happy that her son, L.J., was finally settled into fourth grade after a rocky experience last year with remote learning. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, an announcement: Detroit public schools would close its classrooms every Friday in December. There would be virtual school only.
EDUCATION
Eyewitness News

Ansonia Public Schools closed this week for staffing issues due to COVID-19

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Ansonia Public Schools will be closed this week because of staffing issues due to COVID-19, school officials said Monday. Schools opened Monday with staffing issues, so the district decided to close the school through Friday, January 7. Ansonia Mayor says next week could possibly be...
ANSONIA, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy