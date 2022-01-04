ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia regulator to review price hike in COVID-19 antigen tests

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbnW0_0dc5Qd3T00

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australia's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it has contacted suppliers of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to examine pricing pressures in the market, as calls grow louder for the government to make the tests free amid a severe shortage of the kits.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it will review information received from suppliers, retailers and the public to determine any potential misconduct.

Australia approved more than a dozen rapid antigen test kits and a majority of them are from China.

Hangzhou Biotest Biotech (688767.SS), whose rapid antigen test was approved in Australia in October, said orders for its product from the country increased significantly in December and the trend continued in early January.

"The increased demand has put some pressure on the company's production, but we still can cope with it," a Hangzhou Biotest representative told Reuters.

Last month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison sought to relieve pressure on overrun COVID-19 testing facilities and encouraged greater use of antigen tests as the spread of the Omicron variant caused a surge in cases in Australia's two most populous states.

As of Tuesday, New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria reported 37,151 new cases between them, just shy of the national one-day high of 37,212 hit a day earlier. Hospitalisations in NSW, home to Sydney, more than doubled in a week to 1,344, surpassing the record numbers hit during the Delta outbreak.

However, Morrison has said the government will not cover the cost for people to test themselves, which he put at A$15 ($10.80).

The ACCC also cautioned businesses to not collude about pricing and make any misleading claims to consumers about it.

($1 = 1.3889 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid 19 Testing#Accc#Hangzhou Biotest#Omicron#Hospitalisations
Daily Mail

NSW is set to bring back tough Covid restrictions TODAY in Dominic Perrottet backflip on promise to 'live with the virus' - as the state records 38,625 new cases and 11 deaths

NSW could suspend elective surgery, shut nightclubs, ban singing and dancing in pubs, and pause major events as the state records 38,625 new Covid cases and 11 deaths. The changes to the rules are expected to be finalised later this morning, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. Venues are set to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

As COVID rips through Australia, is Scott Morrison's media strategy starting to fail as well?

As he embarks on an election year, there is a question about whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s media communications strategy, which has served him well for a long time, is fit for the current political environment. The strategy is predicated on the proposition that Morrison is the government’s prime political asset, to be protected as necessary and exploited where possible. Doubtless this is a legacy of his “miracle” win in 2019. To this end, it has four central elements. The first is to maximise his visibility when there is good news or an “announceable” to unveil. These appearances are tightly controlled and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Mexico grants emergency use approval for Merck's COVID-19 pill

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health regulator has granted authorization for emergency use of drugmaker Merck's COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. The health regulator, COFEPRIS, was expected to soon also approve Pfizer's Paxlovid pill to treat COVID-19, Lopez Obrador added at a regular news conference. Both medications were approved last month in the United States.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

UK records 179,756 new COVID cases, 231 deaths

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain reported 179,756 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 231 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 194,747 cases and 334 deaths reported on Wednesday. Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James. Our Standards: The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Country
China
Reuters

Germany tightens dining rules due to Omicron, loosens quarantine

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and regional leaders tightened the rules for restaurant and bar visits but shortened COVID-19 quarantine periods on Friday in response to the Omicron variant. Scholz added that all 16 state leaders supported the implementation of a general vaccination mandate and that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
realcleardefense.com

SSN vs SSK

Time on station or a numbers game? The answer depends on the mission for Australia’s submarine fleet. Ed’s note: The Interpreter is featuring select articles from the past year over the summer. Check back for more this week. Are nuclear-powered submarines better – more cost-effective – for Australia’s...
MILITARY
The Independent

Pre-departure Covid tests for travel scrapped for vaccinated in latest government review

Pre-departure Covid tests for travel to England will no longer be required for fully vaccinated arrivals to the UK from Friday, the prime minister has announced.Boris Johnson has confirmed that from 4am on 7 January, double jabbed travellers and under 18s will no longer have to present a negative coronavirus test result (PCR or lateral flow) on arrival in England.From the same date and time, those two groups will also no longer have to self-isolate while waiting the results of their “day two” test taken after arrival.The requirement for double jabbed arrivals to take a PCR test on “day...
TRAVEL
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir increases supply of COVID-19 antibody therapy to Canada to 20,000 doses

GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced Thursday an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy the company developed with Vir Biotechnology Inc. . The agreement follows Canada's initial order of 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab announced in October, which included options for additional purchases. Sotrovimab was authorized for injection by Health Canada in July 2021 to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and adolescents 12 years old and older who are at high risk for hospitalization and death. Glaxo's stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading and Vir shares eased 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Romanian government cuts COVID-19 quarantine period

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania will shorten the isolation and quarantine periods for COVID-19 positive people, their direct contacts and untested travellers from high-risk countries to varying lengths depending on whether they are vaccinated, health officials said on Friday. Romania is the European Union’s second-least vaccinated state, with roughly 40% of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

268K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy