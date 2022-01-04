Coronavirus: Jimmy Fallon reveals he suffered breakthrough COVID-19 during holiday break

Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing, LL Cool J and Jessie J — Jimmy Fallon confirmed via social media late Monday that he experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms after contracting a breakthrough case of the virus during the recent holiday hiatus of “The Tonight Show.”

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” the late-night comedian captioned an Instagram photo that showed him sitting alone inside a testing room wearing a mask.

When asked by a fan in the comments section if he will be filming new shows or if a guest would be filling in, Fallon responded: “The positive came back on 12/18. Back at work today and feeling 100%!”

Other high-profile celebrities who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 include Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing, LL Cool J and Jessie J, People reported.

According to the magazine, Fallon teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande several weeks before his diagnosis to release a COVID-19-friendly holiday tune titled, “It Was A… (Masked Christmas).”

The United States surpassed 56 million cumulative COVID-19 cases late Monday afternoon, four million of which have been reported in the nine days since Christmas, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

