Louisville, KY

Gov. Beshear: Second-highest day of COVID cases since start of pandemic

Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVE 3 News - Monday evening, January 3, 2022. JCPS expands Monday COVID-19 testing hours at five district schools. The district...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 8

The Big P
3d ago

it seems like every single day is either the first or the second or the third highest day since the pandemic begin that is in fact not the case do your research nowhere near the top day or the second day for that matter. another scare tactic

Reply
6
AP_000709.333d85683ae74eaca5dffa0ee5e1ce21.1137
3d ago

So tired of hearing about Covid “cases.” Covid is more than 99% survivable. If you are under 65 and reasonably healthy you have nothing to fear.

Reply(4)
4
RB Largo
3d ago

I think everyone is tired of hearing about Covid, just go on with your life as if Covid didn't exist, I know of 2 people that died from Covid and many sick from Covid, believe me the one's that survived Covid says it was no picknick.

Reply
3
 

Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
The Hill

Key hearing waived by Michigan school shooter

Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old facing murder charges over the November school shooting in Michigan that left four students dead, waived a key evidentiary hearing on Friday, a move that will send the case to a trial court. The hearing waived by Crumbley allowed prosecutors to provide evidence of probable cause,...
MICHIGAN STATE
