One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is ringing in the holidays in a big way with Camie Utsushimi! During the Hero License Exam, fans were introduced to some of the other hero schools in other regions outside of U.A. Academy. This opened up the series to all sorts of new heroic additions with a bunch of young heroes seeking to make a name for themselves. There are several standouts from among the pack of these new additions, and one of the ones that stood at the top of the mountain for many fans was the Shiketsu student Camie Utsushimi.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO