Morant leads Grizzlies over Nets; Antonio Brown looking on

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant scored 36 points and five Grizzlies...

Ja Morant Is The Only NBA Player

In the third quarter of last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game, Ja Morant received an ordinary and seemingly unthreatening outlet pass from Steven Adams before sharpening his gaze and turning up the court. He quickly put Kevin Durant on his hip, sprinted with the ball to overstretch two Brooklyn helpers, wound up from the three-point line, and exploded into the sky for the slam. The dunk catalyzed what would turn out to be a game-winning surge from the Grizz, giving them their fifth win in a row over pretty stiff competition. As violent as the dunk was, it was maybe not even Morant’s fifth-coolest play since Christmas.
WREG

Morant comes up big late, leading Grizzlies to a sixth straight win

CLEVELAND — Ja Morant scored six of his 26 points in the final 30 seconds, including the go-ahead hoop, allowing the Memphis Grizzlies to extend their winning streak to six with a 110-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Morant gave Memphis a 106-104 lead with a double-pump short jumper, then stripped the ball from Brandon […]
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Signing Former First Round Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to sign former first-round pick Stanley Johnson to a new 10-day contract on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN insider Dave McMenamin. Johnson, an Anaheim native, just recently wrapped up his first 10-day with the Lakers, which came through hardship exemption contract. While multiple members LA’s roster battled COVID-19, the 25-year-old filled in admirably, averaging 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per contest.
NBA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-teammate has criticism of Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins has blossomed this season with the Golden State Warriors, but one of his former teammates thinks that he could still be so much more. Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who was teammates with Wiggins on the Minnesota Timberwolves, spoke to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes this week for a feature on Wiggins. Garnett gave his thoughts on the ex-No. 1 overall pick and offered a criticism.
NBA

