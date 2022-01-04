Morant leads Grizzlies over Nets; Antonio Brown looking on

In the third quarter of last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game, Ja Morant received an ordinary and seemingly unthreatening outlet pass from Steven Adams before sharpening his gaze and turning up the court. He quickly put Kevin Durant on his hip, sprinted with the ball to overstretch two Brooklyn helpers, wound up from the three-point line, and exploded into the sky for the slam. The dunk catalyzed what would turn out to be a game-winning surge from the Grizz, giving them their fifth win in a row over pretty stiff competition. As violent as the dunk was, it was maybe not even Morant’s fifth-coolest play since Christmas.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO