Resident Evil 2 & 3 Look Even More Terrifying in VR

There was a lot of emphasis put on Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘s faithfulness to the games in marketing, which stirred up quite a bit of hype around the film. Sadly, it turned out that’s only sorta-kinda true. While it does follow the general gist of those two stories (hitting bullet points despite completely recontextualizing them) and recreates a few locations, the majority of the story was entirely new and simply danced around moments and characters from the first two Resident Evil games. One source of inspiration that took me by complete surprise, however, was the film pulling ideas from the 1998 novel Resident Evil: The Umbrella Conspiracy, by S.D. Perry.

