Resident Evil 2 & 3 Look Even More Terrifying in VR

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe modding community for Resident Evil 2 and 3 has been going strong since the release of the remakes, and this latest VR mod from praydog might be one of the most impressive ones...

twinfinite.net

