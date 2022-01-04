Resident Evil 2 & 3 Look Even More Terrifying in VR

More than two years after its initial release, fans can now finally play CAPCOM‘s Resident Evil 2 remake in virtual reality. Created by modder “praydog,” the new mod works for both the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes and converts both third-person gaming experiences into a haunting, adrenaline-fueled first-person shooter. On top of this impressive feat, the mod is also exceptionally comprehensive, offering full motion controls and even 3D collision with certain melee weapons like a knife, so you can hack and slash your way through hordes of zombies.
Comments / 0