New Orleans, LA

NOPD searching for suspect accused of hitting officer with chair

By Curt Sprang
WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of using a chair to attack an officer. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the attack happened on January 3 at about 1:20 in the morning in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue.

The attack happened on a sidewalk where there were multiple chairs and tables positioned by businesses for outdoor seating.

Police released some footage that appears to be from the officer’s body camera. They did not release any additional information about the attack other than saying the officer suffered minor injuries.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the body camera footage from the NOPD, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

