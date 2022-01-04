ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu to close through January due to flood damage

By Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Leo Carrillo State Park will be closed to the public due to damage from a year-end rainstorm that flooded the campground last week.

State parks officials continue to assess the damage at the campground in Malibu, where 50 campers were rescued Thursday as water surged through the area. Monday morning, some cars remained stuck in the mud waiting for a tow.

District Supt. Jerry West of the California Department of Parks and Recreation said a handful of campers remained at the site in RVs that are away from the flooded area, but after their reservations are up, the park will be closed to the public until further notice.

“There’s massive cubic yards of mud and debris that came down and impacted multiple campsites, restroom facilities and other infrastructure at the campground,” West said by phone Monday morning.

