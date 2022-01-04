ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Homeowners can now apply for mortgage help

By Jamie DeLine
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Starting Monday, January 3, those who have struggled to pay their mortgage because of the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for money to put towards their back payments.

Under the federal American Recovery Act, New York State has received $539 million to help those who are at risk of foreclosure or displacement to stay in their homes. Local organizations such as the Affordable Housing Partnership are now helping Capital Region residents apply for this money.

“What we are finding families are facing is that they either lost their job — they were in food service — everything closed down. Or perhaps they were receiving child support and the father of their kids lost income, and they can’t pay,” said Susan Cotner, Executive Director of the Affordable Housing Partnership in Albany.

To help relieve some of this financial pressure, applications are now being accepted for the Homeowner Assistance Fund. This can be done both online and over the phone.

“Generally, under the federal rules for the program, the goal is to get to folks who are behind on some type of housing payment. Whether it’s mortgage, co-op payments, property taxes, the goal is to try to get to those folks and try to get them help in becoming current on their housing payment,” explained Dina Levy, of the New York State Homes and Renewal.

The total amount given to each household would be no more $50,000. Those applying must also show proof that COVID-19 is the reason they are at least 30 days behind on their payments.

“For those who have been with a bank, let’s say in a forbearance agreement, which is a temporary pause on making mortgage payments, they should also apply for this program and not wait until they are delinquent,” said Levy.

Applicants who are in active foreclosure litigation will become a top priority. Those who haven’t applied, but are interested, are encouraged to do so sooner rather than later.

“It is kind of a first come, first serve situation that we have. The website is pretty user friendly. They’ve tried to work it out that you upload as few documents as possible in order to apply, because they can check other resources to confirm the income and your resident information that you are providing,” stated Cotner.

If the homeowner remains in their home for a period of five years, the loan will be fully forgiven.

To apply, head to the New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund website .

If a homeowner is being asked for money to apply, they should consider it a scam and call 1-844-776-9423.

White House efforts to cover winter heating bills: What it means for the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Biden Administration distributed another $4.5 billion in funds Thursday to help low-income Americans cover heating costs this winter, with the most money being distributed to cold-weather states. New York State is set to receive nearly $900 million in funding, a welcome contribution for Capital Region residents who have recently seen […]
ALBANY, NY
HUD additional assistance to New York keeps foster youth housed

On Thursday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded over $1 million to public housing agencies (PHAs) across the country to provide housing assistance to youth who are aging out of foster care and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. HUD says twenty-six PHAs in 20 states will receive this funding to continue HUD’s efforts to assist young people transitioning out of foster care.
AMSTERDAM, NY
Poestenkill councilmember says DOH no closer to finding a source of PFOA/PFAS

On January 7, 2021, New York State officials learned that there were elevated levels of PFOA/PFAS in the well water serving the Algonquin Middle School, in Poestenkill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is no closer to finding the source of the contamination than they were a year ago officials said.
POESTENKILL, NY
Oneida County hiring part-time vaccination POD workers

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the county is hiring more part-time employees to work its vaccination PODs, including the positions of vaccinators, physicians, nurses, laborers and administrative assistants. “As the Omicron variant rages through our county, and positive cases continue to skyrocket, vaccinations and booster […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
OAG warns of Cyberattacks targeting consumers reusing passwords online

The office of the Attorney General (OAG) has issued a consumer alert warning New Yorkers of cyberattacks targeting consumers that use the same username and password - login credentials - on more than one website or app. OAG says cybercriminals attempt to log in to online accounts using login credentials stolen from other online services.
ALBANY, NY
Sen. Stec introduces legislation to create local EMS districts in the Adirondacks

Senator Dan Stec has introduced legislation that would allow municipalities in the Adirondacks to pool resources and share services to efficiently deliver critical EMS coverage to residents and visitors alike. Stec says by allowing Adirondack municipalities to create their own multi-town EMS districts, emergency medical services can be delivered more reliably and rapidly.
CATSKILL, NY
$500,000 grant to benefit Upstate Agriculture Workforce Training Program

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado announced Friday a $500,000 workforce training grant for the SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill. The funds will help students work in collaboration with large, multi-location agricultural equipment dealerships in New York State to develop and deliver an agricultural power machinery workforce training program. “With ongoing […]
COBLESKILL, NY
Herkimer County receives COVID home tests from NYS

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Herkimer County has announced that they have received 2,700 COVID home test kits from the State of New York State this week. The country says that they have been distributed to the portion of the population that is considered to be the most vulnerable as well as daycare services. The county […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
As COVID-19 testing ramps up, UAlbany site is back open

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From empty shelves to no appointments, to long lines, COVID-19 testing can be hard to come by. The Capital Region is continuing to open testing sites to meet the demand. A shortage of COVID-19 tests meets an abundance of new cases, with many looking to get tested to feel secure. Testing […]
ALBANY, NY
