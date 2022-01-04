ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

KUSD votes to give families virtual option

By Jessica Madhukar
 3 days ago
The Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) voted on Monday to give the option of virtual learning for elementary and middle school students.

Board members said they wanted to vote in a way that gives parents more flexibility with the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.

For middle school students, there will be roughly 100 available spots for virtual learning. After those are filled, the district will create a waiting list for others interested in this option.

Mask mandates will continue to stay in place district-wide.

