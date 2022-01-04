ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

No. 10 Michigan State’s win streak on line vs. Nebraska

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ek1G_0dc5NJCk00

No. 10 Michigan State will look to stretch its winning streak to eight games when it hosts Nebraska on Wednesday.

The Spartans’ last victory wasn’t easy. They were down 13 points to Northwestern on Sunday and the game was tied at 57 before they rattled off eight consecutive points.

“We did not play our best basketball,” coach Tom Izzo said. “It was not something that will go down in Michigan State lore as far as a game, that first half. But the second half I did think we competed more.”

Gabe Brown scored 15 of his 20 points after the break, including a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute. The 73-67 win allowed Michigan State (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) to preserve its No. 10 ranking.

“Gabe likes to take the big shots,” Izzo said. “He likes to take any shot. But I really do appreciate that about him, that he’s not afraid of the moment.”

After shooting 33.3 percent from the floor in the first half and making just 1 of 10 3-point attempts, MSU shot 44 percent in the second half and made 6 of 13 3-point attempts.

Izzo lamented the fact that 49 fouls were called and the teams combined for 63 free throws.

“That was not a fun game,” Izzo said. “It felt like there was a foul every minute.”

Michigan State faces archrival Michigan on Saturday, which could turn Wednesday’s matchup into a trap game.

“We want to make sure that we’re winning our home games with Nebraska coming up,” freshman Max Christie said. “Then a big one against Michigan — that’s our archrival, our arch-nemesis. So we’re looking forward to that game, but we’re not looking past Nebraska at all.”

Christie went for 11 points and seven rebounds against Northwestern, including making 2 of 4 3-pointers. His defense, along with an eye-catching dunk, got his teammates excited.

“I know I can score the ball and everybody knows I can shoot the ball,” Christie told reporters. “So sometimes, even though I didn’t necessarily shoot terrible — 2-for-4 isn’t that bad — I still can impact the game in multiple other different ways like defense, energy, rebounding, like I did tonight. So that’s one of my goals.”

The Cornhuskers (6-8, 0-3) nearly won their first conference game on Sunday. They took then-No. 13 Ohio State into overtime before succumbing 87-79.

Nebraska led by five in the final minute of regulation but two missed free throws by Lat Mayen helped the Buckeyes force the extra session.

“We aren’t about moral victories and it still is an extremely disappointing locker room but that shows what we are capable of,” coach Fred Hoiberg said.

“If we play that type of physicality every night we step on the floor in this league, we are going to have a chance. The effort was there and we are a much different team than we were a few weeks ago, and again, (there were) a lot of things we can build on in this one.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Izzo Makes His Opinion On Michigan Extremely Clear

When it comes to college basketball rivalries, there’s certainly no love lost between Michigan State and Michigan. The two Big Ten opponents are scheduled to play their first of two games this Saturday in Ann Arbor. Although he might not be a fan of the Wolverines, Spartans head coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan QB Enters Transfer Portal

A fifth Wolverine has entered their name in the transfer portal this week - backup quarterback Dan Villari. With the quarterback room essentially a two-man race between current starter Cade McNamara and true freshman JJ McCarthy, Villari's opportunity to play on Saturday's would be minimal at best in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Nebraska Basketball
State
Nebraska State
FanSided

Caleb Williams rumors: Lane Kiffin sends message to Oklahoma transfer

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Max Christie
Person
Fred Hoiberg
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Whiskey Riff

The Internet Is Dumbfounded After LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He’s From Boston And They Don’t Have Strong Accents

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Northwestern#Msu
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL teams that could poach Jim Harbaugh from Michigan

Jim Harbaugh has a great thing going leading the Michigan football program, but an NFL return could potentially happen. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh just led his alma mater to a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff berth, but the NFL beckons. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Another Former Ohio State Player Rips The Buckeyes

Well, it appears Marcus Williamson isn’t the only former Ohio State player who has an issue with the way the program runs things. This past Saturday, Williamson accused Urban Meyer of threatening him and using a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate the program’s “no hoodie indoors” policy. This claim generated a ton of reactions on social media.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Marquette University
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama assistant coach linked to potential Michigan opening

One of the biggest college football news stories of Monday was a report that Jim Harbaugh is tempted to leave Michigan for a return to the NFL. If Harbaugh indeed leaves his alma mater, an Alabama assistant is already being linked to UM. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted Monday, “If Harbaugh...
ALABAMA STATE
Chippewa Herald

3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Iowa Hawkeyes

The No. 23 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rode its first-half lead to victory over Iowa on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. The game featured a meeting between two of the top scorers in the nation: UW’s Johnny Davis and Iowa’s Keegan Murray, who are first and third in scoring average, respectively. Davis’ team, however, came out on top after an 87-78 victory in the Big Ten Conference matchup.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy