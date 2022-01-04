ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Drivers Find Mayhem On Maryland Roads After Snowstorm

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnJBg_0dc5MtVL00

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — “It was bad, it was a bad day,” said Gary, a professional driver who got stuck driving to Salisbury, Maryland Monday. He’s one of many who found mayhem on Maryland roads in the wake of the Baltimore region’s first major snowstorm of 2022. Anne Arundel County bore the brunt of this storm along with other parts of Southern Maryland where they received more than a foot of snow. As of Monday night, over 13,000 people were still without power, according to BGE. Monday afternoon, Governor Larry Hogan announced he fully activated the statewide operations center and was monitoring the very hazardous conditions, urging Marylanders to stay off the road. “I almost hit the car in front of me,” said John, who works at BWI. The storm caused major issues for motorists, including on Route 50 in Annapolis where traffic was at a standstill. “It was a parking lot,” described Gary. By Monday night, Maryland State Police reporter 199 accidents and 810 calls for service. Gary said he saw lots of accidents Monday, “people running off the road, people into the bushes and trees, I saw trees down on a car” “We weren’t able to pretreat the roads because there was rain earlier,” said Ron Snyder from Maryland State Police who confirmed by Monday afternoon the road conditions deteriorated. But other counties only received a dusting and in Harford County, a few inches of snow. “We’ve seen worse,” said Gary Phillmore of Joppa Town. In Baltimore County, County Executive Johnny Olszewski asked people to “use caution” and give crews the time they need as they work the rest of the night. School closures were announced across the state with some extending through Tuesday including in Anne Arundel County. But Charlie Gischlar from the Maryland Dpt. of Transportation’s State Highway Administration warned “we’re also going to be dealing with the refreeze potential overnight” and asked drivers to slow down their speed. The Dpt. of Transportation also urged residents to plan ahead for Tuesday morning’s commute.

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Braces For Round Two Of Winter Weather After A Hard Hit Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The second snow of the week and the second of the year is arriving in Maryland Thursday night, and the Baltimore region is under a winter weather advisory until Friday.  The storm comes after another snowstorm earlier this week brought several inches of snow to parts of the state. Anne Arundel County was among the hardest hit. Monday’s snow was preceded by rain, preventing crews from adequately pretreating the roads. On top of that, dozens of felled trees further complicated operations. “We had over 125 trees in Anne Arundel County come down in about six hours so once those...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

State COVID-19 Testing Sites Shift Hours For Snow Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has announced three-hour delays for six COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites ahead of an anticipated snowstorm Thursday night. The State Center testing and vaccination site at 300 Preston Street in Baltimore City will open Friday as scheduled for testing, by appointment only, the department said. No at-home tests will be available Friday at the State Center site. The following testing sites will be open from Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday: Annapolis – Corner of Bladen and Calvert streets Anne Arundel County – Anne Arundel Medical Center Baltimore City – Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Harford County – UM Upper Chesapeake Health Prince George’s County – City of Praise Family Ministries Prince George’s County – UM Laurel Alternate Care Site Testing Site The department said due to high demand, lines at testing sites may be closed early to allow everyone waiting to be tested by the scheduled closing time. Be prepared for the possibility of extended wait times. Contact information for sites across the state can be found in the listings at COVIDtest.Maryland.gov and COVIDvax.Maryland.gov.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan To Award H&S Bakery, Ellicott City Couple For Feeding Stranded I-95 Drivers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced he will award Governor’s Citations to H&S Bakery and an Ellicott City couple who helped feed stranded drivers on a stretch of icy Virginia interstate Tuesday. Casey Holihan and her husband, John Noe, were on a five-hour road trip from Ellicott City to North Carolina to visit family before Noe headed to Germany. That five-hour trip turned into more than 30 hours when they hit I-95 in Virginia. Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night Monday in snow and freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of the road south of the nation’s capital...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Transportation Officials Warn of Winter Weather Hazards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is bracing for the next winter storm. The storm will arrive on Thursday night and create road conditions that will make it difficult for people to commute to work or drive to the grocery store. Transportation officials are encouraging motorists to telework and reschedule their appointments in other parts of the state. The state’s travel warnings come on the heels of a storm that left hundreds of people trapped in their cars on Interstate 95 in Virginia for more than 24 hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is preparing for the storm in advance by pre-treating the state’s roadways. But this extra step does not mean that drivers can travel on roads safely. “Posted speed limits are for ideal weather and road conditions and are not intended for snow or ice,” the state agency noted in a press statement. Additionally, the agency encouraged motorists to remain at least three car lengths behind snowplows. The warning comes after a car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County following Monday’s snowstorm. The collision killed three people and injured a fourth person.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Maryland#Snowstorm#Maryland State Police#Mayhem#Traffic#Extreme Weather#Bge#Marylanders#Bwi#Route 50#Transportation
CBS Baltimore

Maryland To Open 20 New COVID-19 Testing Sites, Including 10 Next Week, Hogan Says

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — An additional 20 state-run COVID-19 testing clinics will open near hospital sites across Maryland in the coming weeks, meeting the public’s demand for tests as the Omicron variant causes a surge in cases and potentially reducing emergency room visits from Marylanders looking for a test, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. Ten of the centers will be fully operational by the end of next week, Hogan said. Those first 10 locations are: University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center in Laurel University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo Doctors Community Hospital in...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

State Police Helicopter Hoists Shipman From Chesapeake Bay During Medical Emergency

KENT ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A crew member of a tanker ship in the Chesapeake Bay was airlifted by Maryland State Police after they had a medical emergency Wednesday morning, police said. The ship was identified as the Chem Jupiter, a 462-foot oil/chemical tanker ship from Libera. It was near Kent Island at the time, underway from Baltimore. Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Around 8:45 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard-Sector Maryland requested a Maryland State Police aerial hoist from the vessel after a crew member had an emergency that required immediate attention, police said. MSP Aviation Command Trooper 6, based at the Easton Airport in Talbot County, responded to the scene. A flight paramedic was lowered onto the ship and was hoisted back up with the patient using a “screamer suit” harness. The patient was then flown to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. There is no word on the condition or identity of the patient.    
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County To Distribute 100K COVID-19 Rapid Tests Next Week

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will distribute 100,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid tests next week at more than two dozen locations, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said Friday. Starting Monday, the county will hand out the tests at library branches, senior centers, parks and other locations across the county. Tests are only available while supplies last. Here’s the full schedule: Monday, Jan. 10 1 p.m. Catonsville Senior Center, 501 Rolling Road, Catonsville (drive thru) Tuesday, Jan. 11 1 p.m. Baltimore County Career Center – Eastpoint Mall, 7930 Eastern Ave. (drive thru) Wednesday, Jan. 12 9 a.m. Baltimore County Career Center – Liberty, 3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown (walk up) 1...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Braces For The Next Winter Storm

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — Weather woes have prompted Annapolis officials to prepare for a winter storm that could create hazardous road conditions on Friday. The plow trucks in Annapolis do not use ice-cutter blades, according to a press statement issued by the office of Mayor Gavin Buckley. That means the trucks have not been effective at trimming off the ice that has accumulated on roadways following Monday’s snowstorm. The absence of sun has allowed ice to remain on the roadways, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday in central Maryland. Dozens of residents have...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Omicron Surge Leads To Almost 30% Positivity In Maryland, Hogan Announces 10 New Testing Sites To Relieve Pressure On Hospitals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Omicron is ravaging Maryland, with the state recording another record-high positivity rate that is just shy of 30%. Maryland’s positivity rate is now just shy of 30%; more than 12,000 new cases @wjz #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9Fd4xum8h4 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 6, 2022 And state officials are trying to take the pressure off emergency rooms by opening up 10 testing sites outside hospitals by the end of next week. No appointments are necessary, and they will open seven days a week. Here are the locations: UM Laurel Medical Center (Laurel) UM Charles Regional Medical Center (La Plata) UM Capital Region Medical Center (Largo) Doctors Community...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches). But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out. The snow...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s ATM Theft Trend Continues In 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police spent Thursday morning trying to ascertain who drove two different vans into a gas station and a discount store in a failed attempt to steal their ATMs. Someone—possibly two different people or two different groups of people—used the two vans as battering rams. The first van attack occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the Family Dollar store in the 3400 block of Frederick Avenue, according to a Baltimore Police Department press statement. But police didn’t learn about the crash-and-dash crime until around 7:50 a.m. The second brazen attack occurred at a Carroll gas station in the 1900 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Officials Create New COVID-19 Test Site In Aberdeen Hot Zone

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) – The Harford County Health Department is setting up a COVID-19 testing site at Ripken Stadium in response to the increased public demand for tests that detect the virus. Health officials plan to set up a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Leidos Field at 873 Long Drive in Aberdeen. The handicap-accessible test site will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Jan. 10, according to a Harford County Health Department press statement. The tests will be free to the public. “All individuals will receive two tests, one rapid antigen that...
ABERDEEN, MD
CBS Baltimore

How To Navigate Icy Roads On Your Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday’s winter weather created slushy, slick conditions on the road after central Maryland was blanketed in snow. The Maryland Department of Transportation provided some tips on driving to survive in winter weather. Before getting behind the wheel, try to delay your commute to give road crews time to salt the roads. If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Here are some more actions MDOT suggested before hitting the road: Take time to remove all ice and snow from your car, concentrating on the windows, wipers, mirrors and lights. You need to see and be...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, City Officials Advise Residents To Drive Slow, Warn Of Potential For Icy Conditions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and Department of Transportation director Steve Sharkey urged residents to drive slowly on city streets or avoid unnecessary travel following the snow. As of 10 a.m. Friday, the city had received between 2 to 4 inches of snow, Scott said. Crews with the departments of Transportation, Public Works, General Services and Recreation and Parks worked Thursday night into Friday morning to prepare roads and clear them once snow began accumulating, officials said. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Scott warned high...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County To Expand COVID-19 Testing, Olszewski And Officials Plead For Kindness Toward Emergency Personnel

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will expand COVID-19 testing to meet demand and move to an appointment-only system next week to avoid long lines in winter weather, County Executive Johnny Olszewski said on Wednesday. The county is opening another testing center at the former Sears location in White Marsh Mall, joining clinics in Randallstown, Towson and Dundalk. Olszewski said the government purchased 100,000 at-home test kits for residents and will begin distributing them next week at locations across the county next week. On Dec. 27, Olszewski declared a local state of emergency and introduced an indoor mask mandate in response to surging...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

There’s Potential For Freezing Rain On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday morning’s snow may be done, but we can’t let our guard down this weekend. A cold front will track through Maryland starting late on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday. Rain is likely on Sunday, but low-level cold air also means there’s a chance we’ll get some freezing rain. Frozen precipitation is most likely for those who live along the I-95 corridor and all points west Sunday morning and afternoon. This has the potential to create very dangerous conditions on the roads. The timing also isn’t ideal for Sunday’s Ravens game, which is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. Unfortunately we can't let our guard down as we head into the weekend. After a clear and cold Saturday, there's the potential for freezing rain on Sunday. That could create a very dangerous situation on the roads, especially as people make their way to the #Ravens game. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/O7OWCC0jPg — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 7, 2022 Please stay with WJZ for updates and be prepared to change your travel plans.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

LIST: Where To Get A COVID-19 Test In Central Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health on Monday released an updated list of locations to test for COVID-19. The department opened two new testing sites Friday to keep up with an increased demand for testing amid a surge in new infections. All community testing sites are free. Several pharmacy chains, including CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens, also provide testing in some locations. If you’re lucky, the stores may have home rapid at-home tests in stock as well. Here are testing opportunities in the area for the week of January 3, as provided by the MDH. Anne Arundel County Department of Health Except for the new Anne Arundel...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Frederick County Readies Roads For Winter Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With snow in the forecast Thursday night, Frederick County is taking steps to keep drivers safe. The county’s public works division is putting down salt brine on the roads where snow is predicted to fall to keep ice from accumulating and head off potentially dangerous traffic conditions. Unlike rock salt, the liquid salt mixture begins working immediately, according to the county, which says It’s more effective in lower temperatures and can be applied to roads ahead of time. Besides efforts to melt any ice that forms, the county is reminding residents to take stock of their cars’ fluid levels, belts, tire tread and batteries to ensure that everything is working properly. The county recommends that drivers adjust their commutes to avoid getting caught in the elements in rush hour. It’s also recommended that drivers go slow and maintain a safe distance. Stay updated on the county’s snow removal and road maintenance efforts here.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Record Number of Marylanders Test Positive for Covid-19; Baltimore City To Provide Schools With 100,000 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People lined up at the Northern Parkway testing site in Baltimore hours before it opened — waiting for a hard-to-get Covid-19 test as the city recorded its highest positivity rate ever: 33%. That is above the almost 29% positivity overall in Maryland. 🚨 Baltimore’s health commissioner says the positivity rate in the city is now 33%; she says on December 20th, 306 #Covid_19 patients occupied hospital beds in Baltimore. Now, 822 patients are hospitalized with covid. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 5, 2022 More than 10k new cases reported in Maryland today; the positivity rate is now above 28%...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Parents Call For Virtual Learning As Kids With COVID-19 Visit The ER

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — WJZ spoke with a father from Howard County who wants school leaders to bring back virtual learning. He said his daughter has such a bad case of COVID-19, she ended up in the emergency room. “Why wouldn’t it be scary for a parent? Charles Adams said. “That’s my oldest daughter.” Long Reach High School senior Grace Johnson just tested positive for COVID-19. Her father is concerned she got it at school. He took her to the emergency room Thursday morning because of her severe symptoms. “At the hospital,” Adams said. “They told me I could not go in the back...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy