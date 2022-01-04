ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

NTSB: Airplane crashes in Marana

By Maria Arey
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NXX2_0dc5M8Xn00

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a crash of an aircraft in Arizona.

On Monday, a Mooney M20C airplane crashed in Marana, Arizona, according to the NTSB.

According to the NTSB's Peter Knud, the plane took off from Marana Regional Airport around 3 p.m. Dec. 31. It was headed to French Valley, Calif.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff. An investigator was expected at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, it is also unknown how many occupants were on board or if there were injuries.

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Marana Police Department for additional information.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marana, AZ
Accidents
Marana, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Arizona State
City
Marana, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy