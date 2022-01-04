NTSB: Airplane crashes in Marana

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a crash of an aircraft in Arizona.

On Monday, a Mooney M20C airplane crashed in Marana, Arizona, according to the NTSB.

According to the NTSB's Peter Knud, the plane took off from Marana Regional Airport around 3 p.m. Dec. 31. It was headed to French Valley, Calif.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff. An investigator was expected at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, it is also unknown how many occupants were on board or if there were injuries.

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Marana Police Department for additional information.

