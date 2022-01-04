Whitehaven hotel could become mixed-use business-centered facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A land planner has submitted an application to change the usage of the Travelodge by Wyndham on E Brooks Road near Elvis Presley Blvd. in Whitehaven.

The application states the hotel has been there since 1974. It states the property is currently a four-story hotel with meeting space, a restaurant, and a lobby bar.

The land planner is proposing the change of the usage of the building to a mixed-use project and would like to convert the building to a mixture of hotel rooms and/or studios apartments.

People who live in the area have objected recently to other proposed projects.

“There is a need for rental, residential space in Whitehaven, but not this. For working-class people, for young professionals, but not this,” said Pearl Walker, a Whitehaven resident referring to previously proposed projects.

The land planner for this newest proposed project says their hotel, when completed, would have a business-centered aspect.

