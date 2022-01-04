ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Whitehaven hotel could become mixed-use business-centered facility

By Daniel Wilkerson, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A land planner has submitted an application to change the usage of the Travelodge by Wyndham on E Brooks Road near Elvis Presley Blvd. in Whitehaven.

The application states the hotel has been there since 1974. It states the property is currently a four-story hotel with meeting space, a restaurant, and a lobby bar.

The land planner is proposing the change of the usage of the building to a mixed-use project and would like to convert the building to a mixture of hotel rooms and/or studios apartments.

People who live in the area have objected recently to other proposed projects.

“There is a need for rental, residential space in Whitehaven, but not this. For working-class people, for young professionals, but not this,” said Pearl Walker, a Whitehaven resident referring to previously proposed projects.

The land planner for this newest proposed project says their hotel, when completed, would have a business-centered aspect.

Breonna Sandra
3d ago

BS.....Why are black areas always targeted. Yes, I said targeted. No areas such as Collierville, Germantown, Bartlett, never looked at as areas to put housing. I agree something needs to be done to curb homeless or affordable housing for those that cannot afford it. If people would be equal when they do things like this.....I believe everyone would be okay. The hotel on Mt. Mariah was done the same way and look at what happened.They will pay you enough to get by....but not enough to reside as a neighbor to live next door to them.

