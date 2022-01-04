ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Washington?

By Jason Scheer
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona defeated Washington 95-79 Monday night at McKale and afterwards, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was quick to give the Huskies credit. “I have a lot of respect for Coach Hopkins,” Lloyd said. “He’s a friend of mine. I battled against him when he and I were at Syracuse and Gonzaga...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Whiskey Riff

The Internet Is Dumbfounded After LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He’s From Boston And They Don’t Have Strong Accents

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
247Sports

LSU football: Interim coach Brad Davis opens up on Brian Kelly, Tigers' future

LSU interim head football coach Brad Davis walked off the field with his held high following Tuesday night's 42-20 Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State, doing so with the knowledge his players gave everything they had against the Wildcats. As a new era now begins for the Tigers with Brian Kelly as head coach, Davis believes the program is in great hands as it looks to getting back to being a national championship contender.
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Been Accidentally Revealed

The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday (January 4), nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lloyd
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Syracuse#Gonzaga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bristol Press

UConn women cancel fourth consecutive game

Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
HARTFORD, CT
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
280K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy