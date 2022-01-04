Good Question: What Happens To Unclaimed Lottery Winnings?

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket he found while doing his laundry nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $387,450 winner. Maricus "Bezo" Barnes told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Oct. 23 drawing at the 7-Eleven store in Hampton, but he forgot about the ticket until he rediscovered it while doing his laundry.
A Virginia man won a six-figure lottery jackpot nearly 20 years ago — and now he’s taking home an even bigger prize. Alvin Copeland won $1 million after matching the first five numbers in Cash4Life® on Dec. 4, according to the Virginia Lottery. Copeland bought his ticket...
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $441 million, lottery hopefuls are likely wondering how they can improve their odds of winning. Playing a single ticket in a 6-number, 49-ball lottery drawing offers a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning. Casino Guru Founder and CEO Jan Kovac confirmed to FOX Business that chances of winning a lottery are extremely low, but it’s not an impossibility.
The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
When a Missouri man stopped to buy a drink at a convenience store, he also purchased a few lottery tickets to scratch with his wife at dinner that evening. One of those tickets left her in shock, she later told Missouri Lottery officials. “I was scratching the ticket and said,...
THE $632.6 million jackpot in the January 5, 2022 night drawing was taken by two lucky lottery players. The winning tickets, sold in California and Wisconsin, matched all six numbers: 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46, with a Powerball number of 17. How does Powerball work?. For the white balls,...
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she called a state lottery hotline after a drawing and immediately realized the digits that scored a prize of $25,000 for life were the lucky numbers she has used "for years." Brenda Walker, 77, of Canton, told Michigan Lottery officials she bought...
The following Kansas Lottery numbers were drawn Saturday: Powerball: 27-29-45-55-58-2; Power Play: 3 Lotto America: 17-27-34-36-38-3; All Star Bonus: 4 Super Kansas Cash: 5-8-10-12-19-8 Lucky for Life: 2-5-7-29-44-8 2 By 2: Red: 5-10; White: 4-13 Pick 3: Midday: 3-1-6; Evening: 9-4-8 The following Kansas Lottery numbers were drawn Sunday: Lucky for Life: 4-16-27-28-46-9 2 By 2: Red: 12-24; White: 2-6 Pick 3: Midday: 8-1-7; Evening: 8-8-6 Monday’s Lucky for Life, Super Kansas Cash, 2 By 2 and Pick 3 Evening numbers were not available as of press time..
(WLUK) -- Lottery players in Northeast Wisconsin are hoping to ring in the new year with a big bump to their bank accounts. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is an estimated $441 million. It's been almost three months since the last jackpot, a $699.8 million grand prize won in California on Oct. 4.
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $416 million top prize in Monday's drawing. The winning numbers for Monday were 36-38-45-62-64 Powerball:19 Multiplier 2X. With no jackpot winner, Wednesday's drawing will have a top prize of $441 million, with a cash option of $317.5 million. You...
TUESDAY night's Mega Millions jackpot could see someone win more than $244million. Tonight, Mega Millions is drawing a $244million lottery jackpot, with a cash option of $172.5million. Mega Millions has rolled over with no winners three times now, the last time being on New Year's Eve with a drawing of...
BOSTON — The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has been raised to an estimated $630 million, the seventh-largest in the game’s history. The cash option on the prize is an estimated $434.2 million. The jackpot was initially $610 million, but it was revised upward to $630 million due...
Powerball and Mega Millions: It could happen to you! One jackpot is $483 million; the other rolled over to $221 million. The odds are tough, and the stakes are high — but, hey, if you win the Powerball or Mega Millions, you could call it a New Year's miracle. Or a 2022 miracle.
WASHINGTON — A Virginia father who stopped by a 7-Eleven convenience store to buy his kids some chocolate milk, also bought a scratch-off lottery ticket and wound up winning $1 million. Dennis Willoughby of Chesterfield County, an area near Virginia's capital city of Richmond, bought the ticket just before...
VIRGINIA – A Virginia dad making a chocolate milk run for his kids ended up $1 million richer when he also decided to pick up a scratch-off lottery ticket. Dennis Willoughby, of North Chesterfield, told Virginia Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Richmond to buy some chocolate milk for his kids, and while inside the business he decided to buy a $1,000,000.00 Platinum Jackpot scratch-off ticket.
(NewsNation Now) — Talk about good luck! A Maryland woman won the lottery for the third time in three years — this time claiming a $50,000 prize. The 61-year-old woman won the top prize from a $5 scratch-off a few weeks ago. She also won $50,000 jackpots on scratch-off tickets she purchased two months apart in 2018.
For years, a Michigan brother has gifted his sister a lottery ticket for her birthday. The 68-year-old woman told Michigan Lottery that she’s happy even when she wins $20, so this year she had extra reason to celebrate. “I scratched the ticket, and when I saw I won $1...
After years of playing together, a group of Missouri workers finally hit the jackpot. The16 co-workers have been playing the Powerball for over four years before they won a $1 million prize with a Nov. 8 ticket, Missouri Lottery said in a news release. The winners from Madison County plan...
