Good Question: What Happens To Unclaimed Lottery Winnings?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you didn't win the Powerball jackpot, you...

UPI News

Lottery ticket found in laundry turns out to be $387,450 winner

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket he found while doing his laundry nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $387,450 winner. Maricus "Bezo" Barnes told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Oct. 23 drawing at the 7-Eleven store in Hampton, but he forgot about the ticket until he rediscovered it while doing his laundry.
FOXBusiness

How to up your chances of winning the lottery

With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $441 million, lottery hopefuls are likely wondering how they can improve their odds of winning. Playing a single ticket in a 6-number, 49-ball lottery drawing offers a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning. Casino Guru Founder and CEO Jan Kovac confirmed to FOX Business that chances of winning a lottery are extremely low, but it’s not an impossibility.
The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
#Powerball Jackpot
Garden City Telegram

KANSAS LOTTERY

The following Kansas Lottery numbers were drawn Saturday: Powerball: 27-29-45-55-58-2; Power Play: 3 Lotto America: 17-27-34-36-38-3; All Star Bonus: 4 Super Kansas Cash: 5-8-10-12-19-8 Lucky for Life: 2-5-7-29-44-8 2 By 2: Red: 5-10; White: 4-13 Pick 3: Midday: 3-1-6; Evening: 9-4-8 The following Kansas Lottery numbers were drawn Sunday: Lucky for Life: 4-16-27-28-46-9 2 By 2: Red: 12-24; White: 2-6 Pick 3: Midday: 8-1-7; Evening: 8-8-6 Monday’s Lucky for Life, Super Kansas Cash, 2 By 2 and Pick 3 Evening numbers were not available as of press time..
Fox11online.com

Powerball tickets become popular as jackpot grows to $441 million

(WLUK) -- Lottery players in Northeast Wisconsin are hoping to ring in the new year with a big bump to their bank accounts. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is an estimated $441 million. It's been almost three months since the last jackpot, a $699.8 million grand prize won in California on Oct. 4.
abc11.com

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $441M

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $416 million top prize in Monday's drawing. The winning numbers for Monday were 36-38-45-62-64 Powerball:19 Multiplier 2X. With no jackpot winner, Wednesday's drawing will have a top prize of $441 million, with a cash option of $317.5 million. You...
KSDK

Father goes out for milk, comes home with $1M lottery ticket

WASHINGTON — A Virginia father who stopped by a 7-Eleven convenience store to buy his kids some chocolate milk, also bought a scratch-off lottery ticket and wound up winning $1 million. Dennis Willoughby of Chesterfield County, an area near Virginia's capital city of Richmond, bought the ticket just before...
explore venango

Say What?!: Virginia Dad on Chocolate Milk Run Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot

VIRGINIA – A Virginia dad making a chocolate milk run for his kids ended up $1 million richer when he also decided to pick up a scratch-off lottery ticket. Dennis Willoughby, of North Chesterfield, told Virginia Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Richmond to buy some chocolate milk for his kids, and while inside the business he decided to buy a $1,000,000.00 Platinum Jackpot scratch-off ticket.
KTAL

What increases your odds of winning the lottery multiple times?

(NewsNation Now) — Talk about good luck! A Maryland woman won the lottery for the third time in three years — this time claiming a $50,000 prize. The 61-year-old woman won the top prize from a $5 scratch-off a few weeks ago. She also won $50,000 jackpots on scratch-off tickets she purchased two months apart in 2018.
