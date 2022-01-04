L.L. Bean and Studio Ghibli Releases Cute 'Kiki's Delivery Service' Bean Boot Keychain

Reebok undoubtedly left a good impression on the sneaker world in 2021 with a multitude of new collaborations, retro bring backs and fresh colorways and more, and it’s poised to have another big year in 2022. This January, the vector brand is kicking off its footwear initiatives with the release of more Zig Kinetica II “Edge” colorways, both of which are executed with a collection of earthy tones that are inspired by an urban jungle and the ways in which society interacts with nature.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO