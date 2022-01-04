L.L. Bean and Studio Ghibli Releases Cute 'Kiki's Delivery Service' Bean Boot Keychain

Mastering the rules of design before breaking them is the backbone of fashion, and Frame’s latest program lives up to the challenge.
The premium denim brand recently bowed Atelier of Denim, a line of richly hued deconstructed styles that brings an artisanal hand-crafted feel to Frame’s denim collection. With interesting and intricate seaming, flattering arched and curved seams and exposed interior construction details, the pieces are designed to be a unique and fresh addition to Frame’s expansive range of clean washes and everyday staples.
Frame’s deconstructed theme echoes recent trends seen in runway collections. For Spring/Summer 2022, Versace presented mixed-media denim and...
Comments / 0