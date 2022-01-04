1/3/22 Purdue-Wisconsin Statistics

Ben Niesner didn’t waste any time finding a job after he graduated from Valparaiso last month. Now the First Team All-Pioneer Football League punter is looking for a career. Niesner has been busy training in his home state of Washington to become a professional punter in the National Football League. Niesner ranked 16th nationally this season with a 43.2 punting average. Last spring, he tied both the Valparaiso and PFL record for single-season punting average at 43.6.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO