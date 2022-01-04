The USVI shortens timeline for Covid-19 test results to enter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traveling to the Caribbean from Miami? Flights to the region are full these days, but travelers need to be on the alert as far as COVID requirements.
Requirements can change from day to day.
Alexander Britell, editor-in-chief and founder of Caribbean Journal tells CBSMiami, “You are seeing more and more destinations are beginning to tighten up their entry protocols for travelers.”
With Covid outbreaks on cruise ships, several Caribbean nations have denied entry to their ports.
“Smaller islands can’t take the risk for a large outbreak,” adds Britell.
For air travel, tighter restrictions, including preflight entry testing await tourists for some islands.
St....
