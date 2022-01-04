ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

JetBlue resumes Guadeloupe nonstops from JFK

By Gay Nagle Myers
travelweekly.com
 3 days ago

Nonstop JetBlue flights are operating once again from New York JFK to Pointe-a-Pitre,...

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airlines in the World

Airlines can be hauntingly terrible: uncomfortable seats, stale and pricey food, lack of entertainment, delays and cancelations, and unsympathetic staff to top it all off. If you’ve ever faced this first hand, you know it’s not an experience you’ll ever want to revisit, no matter how tempting the fare.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Report: Premium Delta One Lounge Coming To JFK

For a long time there have been rumors and reports of Delta opening new premium lounges for business class passengers, and it looks like we have another clue of what we could expect there. In this post:. What should we expect from Delta One Lounges?. 36,000 square foot Delta One...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

JetBlue Announces Major Leadership Change

JetBlue announced it has promoted Dave Clark to head of revenue and planning, where he will oversee the airline’s network strategy, operational planning and analysis, and sales and revenue management. Clark will also be tasked with overseeing the carrier’s partnership portfolio—including the Northeast Alliance with American Airlines—as well as...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TravelDailyNews.com

aha! inaugurates nonstop flights from Palm Springs to Reno-Tahoe hub

RENO, NEV. - aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines to become part of the Palm Springs community with its inaugural nonstop flight to Reno on Jan. 3. The inaugural flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport. "It's great to see yet another airline recognize...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Air New Zealand named ‘world’s safest airline’

Air New Zealand has been rated the world’s safest airline in a 2022 list released by AirlineRatings.com.The website monitors 385 airlines worldwide and publishes a Top 20 list each year.Airlines are ranked on their crash and incident records, audits from aviation governing and industry bodies, government audits, industry-leading safety initiatives, and fleet age - as well as their Covid-19 safety protocols.The rest of the top five were: Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and TAP Air Portugal.Virgin Atlantic came in at 10th place, while British Airways was ranked 17th.Editor-in-chief of AirRatings.com, Geoffrey Thomas, said; “Air New Zealand is a stand-out...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Wow! JetBlue’s A321neo Is Amazing!

It’s been almost two years since we’ve flown on JetBlue. Back then we still had the OG A320 on the MCO-JFK route. While those planes only have a 5.6-inch screen and limited live TV options, I wrote at the time how the more comfortable seats made up for the poor IFE options.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guadeloupe#Air France#French
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airline Passengers in America

Passengers were fined more than $1.45 million in 2021. It has been a distressing year for flight attendants who have faced verbal and physical attacks by violent passengers. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is pulling no punches when it comes to disruptive passengers. Early in 2021, the FAA made it clear that those who refuse to wear masks or threaten and intimidate the crew will face fines and possibly jail time (the FAA cannot prosecute criminal cases, but they refer the cases to federal prosecutors). As of December 21, 2021, there have been 5,779 reports of unruly behavior, 4,156 mask-related incidents, and 1,054 investigations.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS News

Airlines won't fly passengers home after video shows them maskless and partying on flight to Mexico: "It's a slap in the face"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called videos of a party on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, a "slap in the face" to those who have tried to stay safe during the pandemic and said Wednesday that Canada's airline regulator is investigating. After videos of the incident when viral, several airlines refused to fly the passengers back home, the Canadian Press reports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelweekly.com

Hong Kong to ban flights from U.S. for two weeks

HONG KONG (AP) -- Hong Kong authorities announced a two-week ban on flights from the U.S. and seven other countries and held 2,500 passengers on a cruise ship for coronavirus testing Wednesday as the city attempted to stem an emerging omicron outbreak. The two-week ban on passenger flights from Australia,...
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Norwegian Cruise Line cancels one sailing, suspends another

Norwegian Cruise Line canceled one sailing and cut anther one short due to the rising number of omicron cases sweeping the globe. NCL said it had canceled the Norwegian Getaway's next sailing, a nine-day Caribbean cruise scheduled to depart today. The Getaway's current cruise ended today. The Norwegian Pearl's 11-day cruise that left Miami Monday was cut short, turning back to port after two days.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Southwest Airlines Kicks Off the New Year With Flights for As Low As $39 — but You Have to Book Fast

Southwest Airlines is kicking off the new year with a flight sale making it ridiculously cheap to swap the bone-chilling cold temperatures at home for sunshine and palm trees. But travelers will have to move quickly to take advantage of the airline's latest sale, which cuts one-way ticket prices as low as $39 each way on select routes. To take advantage of this flight deal, travelers have to book by Jan. 6 for travel between Jan. 18 and May 18, 2022.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy