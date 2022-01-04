ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happens if someone is held responsible for the Marshall Fire?

Investigation into Marshall Fire

Marshall Fire investigators are currently investigating what sparked that fire. Reports have emerged about the fire sparking near property owned by a religious Christian group known as the Twelve Tribes. The property has been barricaded by law enforcement for several days, but there’s no official word on why. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office did execute a search warrant connected to the fire earlier this week, but no details have been released about where or why. On social media, a video has circulated of a shed allegedly burning on the morning the Marshall Fire broke out. There’s been no official word if the video is connected to the fire or the Twelve Tribes.
One Dead from Marshall Fire

We now know that the Marshall Fire claimed at least one life last week. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced yesterday that they found the remains of one adult person. The remains were found in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, which is in an unincorporated part of Boulder County. Investigators from both the sheriff and the coroner’s offices are currently investigating the scene. The person has not been identified. Last Sunday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said there were two people missing from the fire, one of whom was missing near Marshall.
Resources for those affected by the Marshall Fire

A Disaster Assistance Center has been opened at 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette, open seven days a week 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who lost homes or were displaced from their homes. It offers consultation of property loss and filing claims for assistance; gift cards for replacement of food and transportation costs; information about short-term and long-term housing; help with vital records; referrals to emergency shelters; food assistance; mental health services; COVID-19 tests; transportation vouchers; and referrals for personal finance planning.
What it's like to evacuate a hospital: As the Marshall fire bore down, so did baby Claire

Claire Adaline Day wasn’t going to let an approaching wildfire stop her from being born. As smoke filled her mother’s hospital room, the baby started pushing. “I was the only person in active labor in the hospital … I couldn’t see the fire, but I could smell it,” recalled Mercedes Astorga. “All of a sudden the nurse came in and said ‘I think we might have to evacuate because we’re the closest to the fire.’ Then she returned and said ‘We’re leaving.’”
The Marshall Fire in Colorado

The Marshall Fire near Boulder, Colorado consumed 6,219 acres or 9.72 square miles. That’s an area a little more than half the size of the city of Holland (17.45 square miles). The fire consumed 991 homes. Another 127 sustained significant damage. It appears that there were 3 fatalities. This...
What Happens If You Are Injured in a Fire Accident?

What Happens If You Are Injured in a Fire Accident?. Typically, a fire accident occurs when a structure catches fire, resulting in an intensely hot or hotter-than-normal temperature. In the case of an apartment building, this can be a result of cooking, a candle that falls over, or faulty equipment and wiring. The accident may also be caused by negligence or carelessness on the part of an employer, or a building owner or landlord. In all cases, fire victims should seek legal assistance immediately after the fire happens, to minimize their suffering and to limit the extent of their injuries.
Durham Assistant Fire Marshal dies

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Scott Merritt died on Sunday, Dec. 26. Merritt was a longtime member of the North Carolina Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.
Someone is setting fire to dumpsters in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Someone is setting fire to dumpsters in Monroe and authorities are asking for your help to find this person. The City of Monroe released the following information Thursday afternoon:. The Monroe Fire Department is requesting assistance in identifying an arson suspect who set a fire on...
