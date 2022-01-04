What happens if someone is held responsible for the Marshall Fire?

Marshall Fire investigators are currently investigating what sparked that fire. Reports have emerged about the fire sparking near property owned by a religious Christian group known as the Twelve Tribes. The property has been barricaded by law enforcement for several days, but there’s no official word on why. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office did execute a search warrant connected to the fire earlier this week, but no details have been released about where or why. On social media, a video has circulated of a shed allegedly burning on the morning the Marshall Fire broke out. There’s been no official word if the video is connected to the fire or the Twelve Tribes.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO