What happens if someone is held responsible for the Marshall Fire?

What Happens If You Are Injured in a Fire Accident?. Typically, a fire accident occurs when a structure catches fire, resulting in an intensely hot or hotter-than-normal temperature. In the case of an apartment building, this can be a result of cooking, a candle that falls over, or faulty equipment and wiring. The accident may also be caused by negligence or carelessness on the part of an employer, or a building owner or landlord. In all cases, fire victims should seek legal assistance immediately after the fire happens, to minimize their suffering and to limit the extent of their injuries.
