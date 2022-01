When Senator Josh Hawley was pictured pumping his fist in support of rioters in front of the US Capitol before they eventually breached the barricades and took part in a riot, he was seen as politically radioactive. This came after the Missouri Freshman Senator had announced he would object to the certification of election results from Pennsylvania.Simon & Schuster cancelled his book about technology companies. He was condemned by his former political mentor John Danforth, himself a former Republican Senator from Missouri who had recruited him to run in 2018, who said that supporting Mr Hawley “was the worst mistake...

