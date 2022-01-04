ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pike County floods cause devastating aftermath

WOWK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, flash flooding hit several areas...

www.wowktv.com

northwestgeorgianews.com

'Extremely cold' temperatures expected overnight in Cherokee, church opens doors for shelter

North Georgia is expected to get some of the lowest temperatures of the season overnight Thursday into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. "Extremely cold conditions are expected overnight and into Friday morning. For Cherokee County, morning lows will be in the low/mid 20s with wind chill values in the low/mid teens," Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday evening. "Remember to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants that may be exposed to these conditions. If you have to be outside, bundle up and cover exposed skin."
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
wymt.com

Pike County flood repairs put on hold due to snowfall

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County is still suffering from major damage to roads, homes and utility lines due to major flooding on January 1 that impacted many communities. As snow has crept into the area, the repairs and cleanup efforts have been put on hold temporarily. “The snow...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Huntington plows busy at work clearing snowfall

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Snow plows in Huntington are still busy at work trying to clear the roads. The city of Huntington said their crews have been steadily working all night and day on the main roadways, and as those clear up, they’ve been moving to the secondary residential roads. However, the city said the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Next possible snow: Thursday

Pike County communities pick up the pieces after weekend flooding. Kentucky Gov. Beshear Team Kentucky update Jan. 3, 2022. Another storm will bring rain and snow on Thursday. Flash flooding and freezing temperatures; hazardous road conditions possible. Heavy rains head east but showers remain - how much more?. Update: Flooding...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 11:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM CST /1230 AM EST/. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois East Fork White River in south central Indiana. White River in southwest Indiana. Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana. .Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EST Thursday /6:00 AM CST Thursday/ the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EST Thursday /6:00 AM CST Thursday/ was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.6 feet Sunday, January 16. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WOWK

Crews rescue woman from storm drain in Kanawha City

Crews rescue woman from storm drain in Kanawha City. Man charged with burglary, indecent exposure in Logan County. Robson man charged with four counts of animal cruelty. One suspect dead, second arrested after multi-state police pursuit. Snow storm coming Thursday!. HEAVY SNOW: We'll see the snow ramp up Thursday evening.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather Radio. For additional details on river forecasts, visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=iln Target Area: Pike; Scioto The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers Scioto River at Circleville. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers Scioto River at Piketon. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Scioto River at Piketon. * WHEN...From this morning to this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater flooding occurs along creeks flowing into the Scioto River. Scioto and Camp Creek Townships in southern Pike County experience flooding. Flood waters spilling onto low-lying county roads near the Scioto River in Pike and northern Scioto Counties, with State route 220 near River Road flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet this morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

More than 100 structures damaged in Pike County flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pike County Emergency Management crews have spent Sunday and Monday assessing flood damage in the county. Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett said they expect more than 100 homes and buildings were flooded. “Talk about a flash flood. That is what it was -- a flash...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Leslie, Magoffin, Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Leslie; Magoffin; Perry; Pike FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of some area roads, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 404 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie.
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 10:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Breathitt; Floyd; Knott; Perry; Pike FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1102 AM EST, Emergency management as well as spotters reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is ongoing. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible across the warned area, with the bulk of this additional rainfall expected through the evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 06:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Floyd and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 606 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Kimper, Raccoon, Meta, Zebulon, Phyllis, Fishtrap Lake, Chloe, Canada, Garden Village, Mcandrews, Shelbiana, Huddy, Coal Run, Coleman, Boldman, Board Tree, Phelps and Osborn. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. An additional 1 to 2 inches is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Switzerland. In Kentucky, Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Pike and Scioto. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Soils remain moist and excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Appalachian News-Express

Flash flooding strikes in Pike; more rain in forecast

Portions of Pike County were hit with torrential rains during the early morning hours on New Year’s Day, resulting in flash flooding. “Most of the heaviest rains fell in the northern portion of the county,” Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett. “Some areas there got 3 inches of rain in a relatively short period of time.
PIKE COUNTY, KY

