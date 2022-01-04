Pike County floods cause devastating aftermath

Effective: 2022-01-06 11:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM CST /1230 AM EST/. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois East Fork White River in south central Indiana. White River in southwest Indiana. Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana. .Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EST Thursday /6:00 AM CST Thursday/ the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EST Thursday /6:00 AM CST Thursday/ was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.6 feet Sunday, January 16. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

