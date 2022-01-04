ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China Retains Global Box Office Crown With $7.3B in 2021, Down 26 Percent From 2019

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nid6G_0dc5JndG00

For the second year in a row, China ended 2021 as the world’s largest theatrical film market.

Total movie ticket revenue in the country clocked in at $7.3 billion (RMB 47.3 billion, assuming an average annual exchange rate of RMB 6.45 to $1), more than double last year’s total and down just 26 percent from a pre-pandemic high of $9.2 billion (RMB 64.3 billion) in 2019, according to data from regional box office tracker Artisan Gateway.

Ticket sales at the domestic North American box office, meanwhile, where the industry faced much harsher disruption and fallout from the pandemic throughout the year, revenues are estimated to have remained nearly 60 percent behind 2019 at $4.5 billion .

Worse still for the U.S. industry, Hollywood’s foothold in China’s huge and rapidly recovering marketplace continued to erode over the past year. U.S. movies accounted for just 12 percent of China’s total box office sales, or $899 million (RMB 5.8 billion), down from a 30 percent share in 2019 and total sales of $2.8 billion (RMB 19.4 billion).

During much of the China box office boom era of the late 2000s and 2010s, the Hollywood studios saw their revenue grow in China every year, while they commanded annual market shares as high as 30 percent to 50 percent.

The foremost problem for Hollywood in China in 2021 was simply a dearth of product hitting local screens, analysts say. Just 20 revenue-sharing U.S. titles were released in Chinese cinemas last year, compared to 31 U.S. tentpole releases in 2019 (during China’s peak pandemic year of 2020, there were still 17 studio releases).

Hollywood’s own pandemic-related release postponements were the chief hindrance for the studios in the first half of the year, but by summer their distribution pipelines were pumping again. By then, however, local politics surrounding the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party dictated that Beijing regulators would leave American product on the shelf in favor of patriotically themed Chinese fare. Surging nationalism and political sensitivity among the local public, encouraged by the fraught diplomatic relations between Beijing and Washington, later derailed the release prospects of several bankable Hollywood movies in the final stretch of the year. The casualties included Disney’s Marvel tentpoles Black Widow , Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ; Warner Bros.’ Space Jam ; and Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home — all fan-favorite properties that collectively could have earned hundreds of millions.

The domestic Chinese industry, meanwhile, continued its remarkable post-COVID recovery (or mid-COVID, depending on how 2022 unfolds…). Some 472 Chinese movies were released in 2021, exceeding the 428 titles the country put out in 2019 before the pandemic. And total sales revenue for Chinese films reached RMB 39.9 billion ($6.19 billion), just shy of 2019’s total of RMB 41.2 billion (about $6 billion according to exchange rates at the time).

Eight of the top 10 biggest films of the year in China were local, led by record-setters The Battle at Lake Changjin ($899 million), Hi, Mom ($822 million) and Detective Chinatown 3 ($686 million). Hollywood’s top earners were Universal’s F9: The Fast Saga ($216.9 million), Legendary and Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong ($188.7) and Disney’s Free Guy ($94.8 million).

Many of the biggest Chinese hits of the year, such as the leading title, Korean war epic The Battle of Lake Chongjin , were “main melody” films — propagandistic stories celebrating the glory of China and its leaders — released around the occasion of the CCP’s 100-year anniversary.

“The success of ‘main melody’ films has had a virtuous cycle effect for local films,” says Rance Pow, president of Artisan Gateway. Pow sees three factors driving the commercial resurgence of Chinese cinema over the past year: “The Chinese audience’s growing perception and pride in its nation’s success and position in the global context, homegrown films that cater to local tastes, and a growingly sophisticated film production, marketing, and distribution ecosystem that is backed and overseen by the central government.”

The industry also benefited from increased ticket prices during the year — the average ticket rose to RMB 40.5 ($6.37) in 2021, up 8.7 percent from the 2019 average of RMB 37.1 — despite the fact that total movie theater admissions remained down 29.4 percent from their 2019 peak of 1.7 billion.

New movie theaters also continued to be built at a rapid clip throughout the year. The country added nearly 6,700 new screens, hitting a national total of 82,248, with most of the new construction taking place in rural areas where Chinese-language films play most powerfully.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Ends Year 60 Percent Behind 2019 With $4.5B Domestically

Facing strong headwinds, domestic box office revenue rose to $4.5 billion in 2021 as the theatrical business struggled to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. While that was up more than 101 percent over 2020, moviegoing still lagged far behind pre-pandemic levels. According to Comscore, revenue for 2021 was nearly 60 percent behind 2019 ($11.4 billion). And the last time domestic revenue came in at $4.5 billion was 29 years ago, or in 1992. Both Comscore and the National Association of Theatre Owners note that the 60 percent revenue gap over 2019 is narrowed to roughly 40 percent when factoring in that many cinemas...
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hurtles Past $1B at Global Box Office in Pandemic-Era First

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s web keeps giving. On Sunday, the superhero blockbuster became the first film of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. And it accomplished the feat in near-record time. Avengers: Endgame is No. 1 on the list (five days), followed by Avengers: Infinity War (11 days) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (12 days). Sunday is No Way Home‘s 12th day in release. No Way Home has shattered numerous records since beginning its exclusive theatrical run and has dominated the Christmas box office. On Christmas Eve, it became Sony’s top-grossing domestic title of all time after finishing Friday with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales, not adjusted for inflation. The previous record-holder was 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 ($404.5 million). The tentpole is the 49th film to cross $1 billion and only the second Spider-Man pic — or Sony release — to do so after Spider-Man: Far From Home, which topped out at $1.1 billion in 2019. More to come.  
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Fest’s European Film Market Going Online Only Amid Omicron-Fueled COVID Surge

Berlin’s European Film Market is going online-only for the second year in a row, amid concerns over the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The move, which the EFM confirmed Friday, had been expected after Sundance this week moved its festival online and most major U.S. and U.K. companies canceled their Berlin flights. The Berlin Film Festival, however, is still hoping to hold an in-person event next month, from Feb. 10-20, should COVID regulations allow it. COVID case numbers have been rising steadily in Germany, driven by omicron, though they have yet to spike dramatically as they have elsewhere in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Asian shares mostly higher after tech-led decline on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian markets mostly gained on Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street. Tokyo and Taiwan slipped but other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
seattlepi.com

Global Box Office Hit $21.4 Billion in 2021, Says Analyst

Global cinema box office reached $21.4 billion in 2021, according to calculations by researcher Gower Street Analytics. Powered by a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” surge in the last month, the annual total is a 78% gain on 2020. But last year’s cumulative was less than half of the $41.3 billion average of the three pre-pandemic years 2017-2019.
MARKETS
Connecticut Post

China Lifts Asia-Pacific to 64% Box Office Gain in 2021, Says Analyst

Theatrical box office in four of the biggest territories in Asia-Pacific grew by nearly 64% in the first months of 2021, to hit $8.22 billion, said S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gain was achieved despite the ongoing negative impact of coronavirus on cinema operations and on film release schedules. S&P...
WORLD
Benzinga

U.S.-listed Chinese Stocks May Be Set for Rebound in 2022

The regulatory storm that decimated U.S.-listed Chinese stocks last year is winding down, with shares likely to recover lost ground in 2022. By lowering the threshold for second listings, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is becoming more attractive to mid-cap U.S.-listed Chinese companies. By Tina Yip. Last year was a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Movies#Artisan Gateway#North American#Chinese
Variety

Korean Movies Lose Box Office Crown in 2021, for the First Time in a Decade

South Korean cinema last year squeezed out a gain of 14% compared with 2020, but 2021’s major box office honors went to foreign movies, not the normally dominant local film sector. Aggregate gross revenues hit KRW584 billion ($488 million) in 2021, earned from 60.5 million ticket sales, according to Kobis, the data service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). In 2020, revenues were KRW510 million ($426 million), earned from 59.5 million spectators. In pre-COVID times, South Korea was the world’s fourth largest box office market, behind only North America, China and Japan, due to Koreans’ high per capita cinema attendance rate....
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Claims $1.17B, While Sony Says $1B+: The Conundrum Of The 2021 Domestic Box Office Marketshare

“Are you really doing a domestic box office marketshare piece?” Such is the whine from several studio insiders and corp comms folk. Of course, we are. Why wouldn’t we? In the best and worst of times, in the published horserace of box office dollars, we still need to know where the studios stand when all the dust settles — even if the pandemic kept business at bay with $4.55 billion for 2021 in U.S. and Canada, below the expected $5.2 billion. What continues to frustrate many major studio theatrical executives in this annual exercise is how the Disney-Fox merger continues to tip the...
MOVIES
CleanTechnica

Chile Races China For Global Green Hydrogen Boss Crown

Whelp, that was fast. No sooner does the firm Sinopec announce a massive new green hydrogen project in China to the tune of 20,000 tons per year, when along comes Chile with plans for a new project dubbed H2 Magallanes, which could pump out more than 880,000 tons per year. It seems the green hydrogen trend has legs after all, and plenty of them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
boxofficepro.com

The Top 10 Movies of 2021 at the Global Box Office

The global box office recovery in 2021 was once again led by China. Local Chinese blockbusters represent three of the year’s top six highest-grossing films, reflecting its status as the world’s top cinema market. As the year came to a close, China stood as the highest-grossing territory for half of the top ten films at the global box office.
MOVIES
Empire

Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $1 Billion At The Global Box Office

Even given the cinema closures and audience worries during the pandemic, there have been some successful movies in the last couple. But it took the MCU to deliver a true blockbuster, as Spider-Man: No Way Home crossed the $1 billion mark globally just 12 days after it was released. As...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Domestic Box Office Nears $4.4 Billion in 2021, Down 61% From 2019

Despite the best efforts of Spider-Man, Black Widow and other mighty Avengers, movie theaters have yet to rebound in another topsy-turvy, pandemic-battered year. According to early estimates from Comscore, overall domestic box office revenues in 2021 are projected to hit $4.4 billion through the final days of December. The final number could fluctuate in the next few days; the stretch between Christmas to New Year’s is usually the busiest time at multiplexes, but the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 may have other plans.
MOVIES
International Business Times

'Spider-Man' Surpasses $1 Bn Globally, Holds N.America Box Office Top Spot

The hit new "Spider-Man" became the first billion-dollar-grossing film of the pandemic era over the Christmas weekend, reaching the milestone while holding firmly to the North American box office top spot, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," British star Tom Holland's third solo outing in the...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'The Matrix Resurrections' Opens With $69.8 Million USD at the Global Box Office

According to reports, The Matrix Resurrections debuted with $69.8 million USD during its debut weekend at the global box office. It’s important to note that the film, which officially hit theaters on December 22, received a simultaneous release on HBO Max. Still, the movie managed to rake in $22.5 million USD in the domestic box office.
MOVIES
Collider

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Crosses $500M at Global Box Office

Yet to bow out at the global box office almost three months after its October debut, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still proving to have legs internationally, bringing its worldwide total to $500.1 million as of today—a delightful Christmas Eve gift for the Lethal Protector. It ranks at third at the domestic box office for the year, having taken $212.5 million at home: a handsome enough total for a tent pole flick in the pandemic era. Fourth globally for studio titles this year, it trails only No Time to Die ($610.1 million), F9 ($548 million), and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($422.6 million).
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy