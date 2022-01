Rules on isolating people who are the contacts of confirmed Covid cases are clogging up hospital beds and “crippling healthcare”, some NHS experts have said.Present guidance to the NHS says that inpatients who are known to have been exposed to a confirmed Covid-19 case while in hospital must be isolated or grouped together with other similarly exposed patients until 14 days after their last exposure if they remain in hospital.This applies to all patients, irrespective of whether they have been fully vaccinated or had a previous Covid infection.The same rule applies if the patient is discharged to a care home...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO