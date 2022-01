The Bangor Girls Basketball Team prove to be too much for the Brewer Witches on Tuesday, January 4th, beating Brewer 49-34 in Brewer in a battle of the 2 cross-river rivals. Bangor jumped out to a 16-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and made it 32-8 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 43-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO