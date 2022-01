In a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less game, the Bucks were unable to get the job done vs. the visiting Toronto Raptors, falling 117-111. The Bucks would initially start out cold from the floor, but warmed up as the quarter progressed. Jrue Holiday led the way after one, rattling off eight points on 3-of-6 shooting. Going into the second quarter, Milwaukee held a 42-35 lead.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO