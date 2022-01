The Lakeridge Pacers and Mountainside Mavericks girls basketball teams, two highly-ranked contenders for the Class 6A state title, are scheduled to face off Friday night. The Pacers (7-2), ranked No. 6 in the latest OSAA Class 6A poll, will enter the game riding a three-game winning streak and having won seven of their last eight games. The Pacers’ lone loss during that span was a 60-44 defeat to No. 4-ranked Jesuit in the Pacific Office Automation tournament last week. The Pacers’ other loss was to No. 2-ranked Beaverton in their season-opener Dec. 3.

