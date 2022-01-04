ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

‘Full of life:’ Kennewick family remembers woman who died in semi crash on NYE

By Ellie Nakamoto-White
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8kxb_0dc5IHXv00

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Angela Kondratyuk hopped in her car and headed to her wedding venue meeting in Spokane Friday morning.

It was a familiar drive that she’d been on dozens of times to visit her fiance.

But then, on I-90, a tragedy struck.

Kondratyuk lost control of her vehicle and spun out. A semi was unable to stop in time and hit her, causing the vehicle to go underneath the truck.

The Kennewick woman was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center where she later died. Angela was only 28 years old. Her wedding? Just over a month away, on February 5.

Her older brother, Michael Kondratyuk, said she was “fierce and full of life,” while her younger sister, Yana Robinson, laughingly described her as “loud.”

While there was a multi-year age gap between the two, Michael said he and Angela got closer as they grew older and matured.

“We would just hang out and talk about stuff, I mean that’s probably what I’ll miss the most,” Kondratyuk said. “She lived life.”

Robinson said one of her favorite memories was when the two were home alone together.

“We’d always blast music and dance all over the house and we loved to watch movies together,” Robinson said. “She loved to cook and she loved cheese. We put a lot of cheese on everything.”

But at her core, both siblings agreed she was headstrong, protective, and “loved really hard.”

“There are so many young girls that looked up to her so much like a sister and she was actually my sister which was really cool,” Robinson said.

Some of those girls were ones that Angela had met in her many trips to Honduras, a country assigned to her by missionary bible school.

“She was willing to go anywhere but she got Honduras and so that’s where she went and I don’t think she ever left,” Kondratyuk said. “I mean she came and went a few times and then she went two or three times on her own but she was there, her heart was there. Any extra penny literally she had, she would send over saying, ‘Hey, I’m able to make a living and work here and they can’t.”

The siblings recalled that she would bring back souvenirs and T-shirts from each trip for everyone.

But she went one step further for her cousin, Michelle Rogers.

“In 2019 she took me to Honduras,” Rogers said. “She was just so helpful and working so hard there and it was just so cool to see her there because she talked about it so much.”

Rogers said Angela was her “best friend who wasn’t selfish and had a huge heart.”

So the news came as a complete shock when she got the call while at her hair appointment NYE morning.

“When I heard that she was going into surgery, I thought, ‘Okay, she’s going to be okay.’ So when Yana told me, I couldn’t believe it,” Rogers said. “I still can’t believe it.”

Now, those who were fortunate enough to know Angela are left reeling from their loss.

“We all have to really relearn how to live our lives without her,” Rogers said. “I just want to thank her because she really changed my life. She kept me strong, she taught me a lot of things. She was always there for me.”

A GoFundMe for funeral costs and related expenses has already raised over $30,000 dollars in just a matter of days. To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

“We’re going to miss her definitely and we’re looking forward to meeting her in heaven,” Kondratyuk said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco storage facility ignites, fire damages dozens of units

PASCO, Wash. — Firefighters from across Southeastern Washington converged at the Security Mini Storage facility in Pasco this evening after dozens of storage units erupted in flames. KAPP KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White spoke to City of Pasco Fire PIO Ben Shearer, who later clarified more details on Facebook Live. Two initial reports came in at 4:26 pm, leading first responders from...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Kennewick, WA
Accidents
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

REPORT: WSP responds to 50 crashes in the Tri-Cities during winter snowstorm + 36 more in Yakima County

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Driving conditions were particularly dangerous on Wednesday night when commuters across the Tri-Cities and Yakima regions traversed a downpour of snow and slick road conditions to make their way home. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the Tri-Cities were particularly dangerous in Wednesday night’s barrage of...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Snowmobile and pickup truck stolen from Leavenworth recovered in Kittitas County after Christmas

EASTON, Wash. — Kittitas County investigators recovered a pickup truck and snowmobile that were stolen from the Winter Wonderland of Leavenworth on Christmas Eve. According to a social media alert from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of suspects pictured above was spotted riding the snowmobile around Easton on Christmas Day, according to witnesses in the area.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Heavy snow may delay Yakima first responders

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima first responders are asking the community to be patient and considerate as they deal with a higher-than-normal call volume and delayed response time due to the extreme winter weather. “It gets a little frustrating for deputies that they can’t get to places quickly, especially if...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Honduras#Full Of Life#Dance#Missionary#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Belligerent Pasco man threatened neighbors with pellet gun while walking a dog

PASCO, Wash. — A man was arrested in his neighborhood on Tuesday evening after aggressively yelling and threatening his neighbors while armed with a pellet gun and walking a dog, according to Pasco Police. Authorities responded to the 4100-block of Meadowsweet St around5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, after they received multiple reports from people residing on the block....
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Domestic violence offender punched, spat on Pasco officers during heated arrest

PASCO, Wash. — An unruly suspect became violent during his interaction with Pasco Police officers, adding three more charges to his count than he would’ve faced otherwise. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police, officers responded to the 7700-block of Budsage Drive around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29. They received a tip that 33-year-old Ankur Arora...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Snowy weather forces multiple agencies to send staff home after dozens of crashes in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The snowy weather caused multiple agencies to send their nonessential personnel home early as temperatures continued to fall and the number of car crashes started to rise. These included staff at Franklin County and at the PNNL-Richland Campus and the Hanford Site 300 Area. Walla Walla Community College Walla Walla Campus shut down early as well, citing...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
3K+
Followers
558
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy