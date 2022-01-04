ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Maybin

Cameron Maybin announces retirement from MLB

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdv1p_0dc5I52S00

Cameron Maybin has announced his retirement from MLB, via his Twitter account.

Maybin Tweeted out a pair of photos on Monday evening announcing his decision, with the caption “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” The first photo story started “welcoming 2022 and my next chapter,” while the second began with “although my journey as a professional baseball player ends here with the announcement of my retirement, my work in this game is just getting started.”

Maybin also noted that part of what lies ahead is working with the Players Alliance.

The 34-year-old Maybin spent 15 MLB seasons with 10 different teams. The Tigers’ first-round pick in 2005 debuted in 2007 for Detroit at Yankee Stadium, and he went on to play for the Yankees and Mets as well as the Marlins, Padres, Braves, Angels, Astros, Mariners, and Cubs.

A career .254 hitter, Maybin was a revelation when he joined the injury-depleted Yankees in 2019, slashing .285/.364/.494 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in 82 games and .333 in five postseason games.

Unfortunately, Maybin’s time with the Mets in 2021 wasn’t as fruitful. In what will go down as his final MLB stop, Maybin was acquired from the Cubs for cash to bolster the Mets’ depleted outfield in May, but he was 1-for-28 in nine games and set the Mets’ franchise record for hitless at-bats to start a career, going 0-for-27 before getting his only hit in Queens.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Yankees, Mets should make this trade when MLB lockout ends

Let’s talk about a potential Yankees-Mets trade. I know, I know. There’s a lockout going on. It’s ugly. It has ruined the hot stove. Everyone is angry with Rob Manfred and baseball’s leaders. But it’ll pass, as all labor disagreements do in sports. It’s highly likely that we’ll be talking about free agents, trades and the start of spring training in little over a month.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Surprising MLB team listed among favorites to win 2022 World Series

One unlikely MLB team could be crashing the World Series party this year. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag posted odds on Tuesday for the 2022 MLB season, including the favorites to win the World Series. The New York Mets surprisingly have the second-best odds at +850, trailing only the L.A. Dodgers, who are listed at +600. The reigning 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves (+950), the reigning AL champion Houston Astros (+1000), and the New York Yankees (+1200) round out the top five.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Retirement#Mets#Braves#Baseball#Twitter#Cameronmaybin#The Players Alliance#Tigers#Yankees#Marlins#Padres#Angels#Astros#Mariners#Cubs#Social Media
FanSided

Remembering Cameron Maybin’s 2015 with the Atlanta Braves

The 15-year veteran and one-time Atlanta Braves outfielder announced his retirement from baseball yesterday. Yesterday, former Atlanta Braves outfielder Cameron Maybin announced on social media that he would be retiring from baseball, a game he has played since he was four years old. Maybin finishes his career with a respectable...
MLB
Go Blue Ridge

Duke Names New OC; Maybin Retires....

Watauga High basketball airs at 6 p.m., tonight on WATA AM&FM, and on goblueridge.net; Duke University football is about to name a new offensive coordinator; Cameron Maybin finally announces his retirement. For more on these stories, and for more sports news, please click on the link below.... https://soundcloud.com/user-324091400/mid-day-sports-10? Photo Courtesy:...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Maybin
FanSided

Joe Buck supports Ken Rosenthal: ‘See you in April’

After Ken Rosenthal shared that MLB Network declined to bring him back, there was an outpouring of support from fellow MLB reporters, including Joe Buck. Above all else, journalists are expected to search for and share the truth with as much context as possible. For MLB reporters, this has meant...
MLB
CBS Sports

Predicting contracts of top 10 remaining MLB free agents as Correa, Kershaw, more wait out the lockout

Major League Baseball's franchise owners put a halt to the offseason in early December, when they voted unanimously to lock out the players and trigger the league's first work stoppage since 1994-95. For as long as the lockout is in effect, teams are unable to negotiate with free agents, leaving the fates of Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant, Freddie Freeman, and others to be determined at some future date, when the league and the MLB Players Association have ratified a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
NFL
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Could Tommy Kahnle Be a Closer in LA?

When Tommy Kahnle signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Dodgers in late 2020, they understood he had a small chance of debuting with the franchise towards the end of 2021, but unfortunately he wasn't able to recover in time. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts put an end to any speculation ...
MLB
MLB

Here are the best knuckleballers of all time

The knuckleball is baseball's most magical pitch. These pitchers are the best to throw it. Thrown with no spin, a knuckleball can move in any and all directions once it leaves the pitcher's hand. It dances on its way to the plate. It's unpredictable and beautiful. No one knows where it's going, the hitter least of all. A knuckleball has a mind of its own, and only a select few pitchers have ever been able to master it.
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy