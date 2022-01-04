Cameron Maybin announces retirement from MLB

Cameron Maybin has announced his retirement from MLB, via his Twitter account.

Maybin Tweeted out a pair of photos on Monday evening announcing his decision, with the caption “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” The first photo story started “welcoming 2022 and my next chapter,” while the second began with “although my journey as a professional baseball player ends here with the announcement of my retirement, my work in this game is just getting started.”

Maybin also noted that part of what lies ahead is working with the Players Alliance.

The 34-year-old Maybin spent 15 MLB seasons with 10 different teams. The Tigers’ first-round pick in 2005 debuted in 2007 for Detroit at Yankee Stadium, and he went on to play for the Yankees and Mets as well as the Marlins, Padres, Braves, Angels, Astros, Mariners, and Cubs.

A career .254 hitter, Maybin was a revelation when he joined the injury-depleted Yankees in 2019, slashing .285/.364/.494 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in 82 games and .333 in five postseason games.

Unfortunately, Maybin’s time with the Mets in 2021 wasn’t as fruitful. In what will go down as his final MLB stop, Maybin was acquired from the Cubs for cash to bolster the Mets’ depleted outfield in May, but he was 1-for-28 in nine games and set the Mets’ franchise record for hitless at-bats to start a career, going 0-for-27 before getting his only hit in Queens.

