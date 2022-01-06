Winning numbers drawn for $630 million Powerball jackpot
ST. LOUIS — Someone might be the lucky winner of a more than half a billion-dollar jackpot Wednesday night. The winning numbers in the Jan. 5 Powerball drawing are 06, 14, 25, 33, 46, with Powerball 17 and Powerplay 2.
The jackpot swelled to an estimated $630 million after no one matched all of the winning numbers in Monday’s drawing. The cash option is a lump sum of $448.4 million.Powerball: Winning tickets for $632 million jackpot sold in California, Wisconsin
While that’s a life-changing amount of money, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million. So, you’re more likely to get hit by an asteroid. The odds of that happening are 1 in 74,817,414, according to The Economist .
To date, Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot, set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 5