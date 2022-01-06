ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Winning numbers drawn for $630 million Powerball jackpot

By Ashleigh Jackson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Someone might be the lucky winner of a more than half a billion-dollar jackpot Wednesday night. The winning numbers in the Jan. 5 Powerball drawing are 06, 14, 25, 33, 46, with Powerball 17 and Powerplay 2.

The jackpot swelled to an estimated $630 million after no one matched all of the winning numbers in Monday’s drawing. The cash option is a lump sum of $448.4 million.

Powerball: Winning tickets for $632 million jackpot sold in California, Wisconsin

While that’s a life-changing amount of money, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million. So, you’re more likely to get hit by an asteroid. The odds of that happening are 1 in 74,817,414, according to The Economist .

To date, Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot, set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

FOX2Now

Florissant man wins $50,000 Powerball prize

ST. LOUIS – A Florissant man recently won $50,000 from a Powerball ticket and plans to use the winnings for his wedding. His ticket was purchased at Dierbergs located at 222 N. Highway 67 where he matched four of out the five white-ball numbers, including the Power number drawn Dec. 29, according to a press release.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis surprise! Even Deion Sanders didn’t know Kevin Coleman was choosing Jackson State

ST. LOUIS–St. Mary’s High School senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman stunned the college football recruiting world Saturday, announcing his plans to attend Jackson State University, over a field of contenders that included Oregon, Miami, Florida State and others. Coleman made the commitment during the All-American Bowl game in San Antonio, where he played with other […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
