Winning numbers drawn for $630 million Powerball jackpot

ST. LOUIS — Someone might be the lucky winner of a more than half a billion-dollar jackpot Wednesday night. The winning numbers in the Jan. 5 Powerball drawing are 06, 14, 25, 33, 46, with Powerball 17 and Powerplay 2.

The jackpot swelled to an estimated $630 million after no one matched all of the winning numbers in Monday’s drawing. The cash option is a lump sum of $448.4 million.

While that’s a life-changing amount of money, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million. So, you’re more likely to get hit by an asteroid. The odds of that happening are 1 in 74,817,414, according to The Economist .

To date, Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot, set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

