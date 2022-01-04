UPDATE- Suspect Arrested* New Castle Man Arrested for Convenience Store Robbery- New Castle

New Castle, DE– Delaware State Police arrested Terence Morris, 35, of New Castle, on robbery charges.

On December 30, 2021, at approximately 3:00 a.m., troopers responded to Wawa, located at 1400 Beaver Brook Plaza, for an armed robbery. The male suspect, later identified as Terence Morris, entered the store and confronted an employee behind the sales counter before displaying a firearm and demanding money from the cash register. The employee complied, and then Morris approached the store manager, who was also standing behind the sales counter. Morris demanded money from the remaining cash registers and safe, which the manager complied. Morris then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash through a rear business door. No one was injured during the robbery.

Through investigative measures, Terence Morris was identified as the robbery suspect. On January 3, 2022, troopers apprehended Morris without incident in his vehicle. He was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 2, where he was charged with two counts of Robbery First Degree (Felony).

Morris was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on an $80,000 cash bail.

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Convenience Store- New Castle

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Heather Pepper

Released: 010322 2238

-End-

The post *UPDATE- Suspect Arrested* New Castle Man Arrested for Convenience Store Robbery- New Castle appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .