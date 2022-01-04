Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin retires from MLB after 15 seasons

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday after 15 seasons.

The 34-year-old Maybin played for 10 different teams during his MLB career. He captured a World Series title with the Houston Astros in 2017 after the club acquired him off waivers just one month before the postseason.

During Game 2 of the 2017 World Series, Maybin singled and stole second as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning before coming around to score on George Springer's go-ahead home run that helped secure the win.

"Although my journey as a professional baseball player ends here with the announcement of my retirement, my work in this game is just getting started," Maybin said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I'm excited for what lies ahead, including my work with the Players Alliance in our effort to provide access and opportunity for the next generation of Black ballplayers."

Maybin, who appeared in nine games for the New York Mets this past season, also spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs in his career.

Known for his speed and base-running, Maybin notched a career-best 40 stolen bases in 2011 for the Padres. He ended his career with a .254 batting average, 72 home runs, 354 RBIs and 187 stolen bases.