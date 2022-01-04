ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Fire crews respond to fire at Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. George Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the Landmark South Nursing and...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Vacant house fire on E. Buchanan St. ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a house fire early Thursday morning. The fire happened just after 6:00 a.m. in the 700 block of E. Buchanan St., officials report. According to a spokesman with the department, the cause of the fire...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Plaquemine neighborhood park closes again due to vandalism

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine’s Fort Area Park sits in the middle of a small neighborhood, the residents there say they enjoy using it when it’s unlocked. “A beautiful, a beautiful park with a lot of equipment in it for the kids, it’s just beautiful,” says Dianne Robertson who lives right across the street from the park. Robertson is one of many who fought to have the park built here, she says it took about 25 years just for them to get the final approval.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

Mask mandate to enter the Raising Cane’s River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Raising Cane’s River Center has announced a mask mandate to enter according to a tweet from WAFB’s Lester Duhe. Wayne Hodes the general manager wants to follow the mayor’s direction when she put on city-parish government buildings. According to Duhé, this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New neighborhood causes flood concerns for some nearby homeowners

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Several residents in Zachary are concerned about a new neighborhood going up behind their houses because they said the development has barely started and they are already seeing water in their yards. One homeowner shared talked about how he is worried that his house will flood...
ZACHARY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St George#Landmark South Nursing
WAFB

Join the six-week Citizens Academy program with BRPD, DEA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is calling those in the community to join the Citizens Academy. Authorities said you will be able join the men and women behind the badges that serve the Baton Rouge Metropolitan area. The Baton Rouge Police Department and the Drug...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police investigate stabbing on Mohican Prescott Crossover

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said an investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed on Wednesday, Jan. 5. According to investigators, it happened on Mohican Prescott Crossover around 10:30 a.m. Police added the victim’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Teen dies after being shot in Plaquemine, police say

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Plaquemine Police Department say they are investigating the shooting death of a teenager. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 5 in the 59000 block of Nathan Georgetown Street in Plaquemine. Authorities say they received a call around 7...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge OMV temporarily closed due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Office of the Motor Vehicles say they have closed the Baton Rouge location on Independence Boulevard due to COVID-19 precautions. If you have an appointment scheduled during the closure, officials say you must reschedule online on the OMV’s website by CLICKING...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy