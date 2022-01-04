‘It was perfect’: Couple engaged at NYE Griffins game shares their story

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. When your child gets engaged, you may want to give them a gift to mark the occasion. While engagement gifts from parents aren't required, they can be a special way to show your enthusiasm for the newly engaged couple as they kick off wedding planning. With the registry, showers and engagement parties still to come, you'll want to set the tone with something thoughtful but maybe not something they'd think to ask for themselves. But we know that sometimes the inspiration for great engagement gift ideas may be hard to come by. So to help you out, we've curated a list of some great gift ideas from parents. Keep scrolling; there's something here for everyone.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO