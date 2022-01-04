ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene is using her permanent ban from Twitter to fundraise and ask for 'emergency contributions' to fight 'Big Tech censorship'

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is fundraising off her Twitter ban, appealing to her supporters to give $1 in "emergency contributions" to help her fight against "censorship."

(Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

  • In a fundraising email, Greene said she needed help to fight against the "Silicon Valley cartel."
  • On Telegram, Greene appealed to Twitter to reinstate her banned account, claiming she only hit three of the company's five strikes.

Controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is fundraising off her Twitter ban , asking her supporters to make $1 "emergency" contributions to help her fight tech censorship.

"The Silicon Valley Cartel finally pulled the trigger... Twitter permanently banned my account !" wrote Greene in a fundraising email sent on January 3, seen by Insider.

In the email, Greene appealed to her supporters to "rush an emergency contribution of $1.00 right away" after signing a "Stand with MTG statement of support."

Greene also asked supporters to chip in contributions of "$10, $25, $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000 – of (sic) if you can afford it — the legal maximum of $2,900 per individual" to help her "keep fighting for Donald Trump's American First agenda."

"Communist Democrats fear you. So Big Tech canceled me. But I refuse to sit down and shut up. I will fight back twice as hard," Greene added.

In March, Twitter said it would permanently suspend accounts that repeatedly post COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

A Twitter spokesperson told Insider Greene was suspended for "repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

According to Twitter, repeated violations of the company's COVID-19 misinformation policy on five or more occasions will result in a permanent suspension, though users can submit appeals .

The congresswoman still has access to her official account, @RepMTG.

Greene appealed on Telegram for Twitter to "reinstate her account immediately," claiming that she had been mistakenly suspended two out of five times.

"Twitter forgot about the 2 times they accidentally suspended my account this past year. That means I've only had 3 strikes in their 5 strike system. Twitter has to reinstate my account immediately," Green wrote on her Telegram channel on Monday.

"The arrogant puppet masters should have learned over this last year that silly punishments like kicking me off committees and permanent Twitter bans don't work on me, they only make me more determined, stronger, & effective," she continued. "Yesterday started very big things. The sun is setting on Twitter."

Greene also said on Monday that Facebook had suspended her account for 24 hours , one day after her Twitter ban. A spokesperson for Meta, Facebook's parent company, told Insider that Greene had made a post violating their policies.

The Georgia congresswoman has been a lightning rod for controversy since she took office in January 2021. She was stripped of her committee assignments last February after facing criticism for promoting conspiracy theories and endorsing political violence.

Greene has also been vocal about her stance on COVID-19 related matters, comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust and likening President Joe Biden encouraging more Americans to get vaccinated to the Nazi regime .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 414

Truth Be Told
2d ago

I’m still impressed that plow horse could actually post anything on twitter with her hoofs. The sad part, the stallions want nothing to do with her, they think she looks more like a donkey.

Reply(26)
142
Connie Soden
2d ago

I would not give her or Trump one penny, but if they would promise to leave the country and never come back I would donate!!!!!!

Reply(33)
84
Darrell Stevens
2d ago

You know, if the repubs would only tell the truth instead lies and misinformation, they would not be banned from social media!

Reply(39)
71
Business Insider

Business Insider

