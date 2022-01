YUMA, Ariz. – Arizona border cops are sounding the alarm on an increasingly violent situation at the Southern border. "This isn’t a war, this isn’t something we are going to win," Maj. Damon Cecil from the Arizona Department of Public Safety told Fox News. "Honestly, if we were looking at winning this, we’d be having to take the fight to where the enemy is, which is across the border."

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO