NBA

Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Solid output in win

 3 days ago

Jones totaled 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal...

Ja Morant Is The Only NBA Player

In the third quarter of last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game, Ja Morant received an ordinary and seemingly unthreatening outlet pass from Steven Adams before sharpening his gaze and turning up the court. He quickly put Kevin Durant on his hip, sprinted with the ball to overstretch two Brooklyn helpers, wound up from the three-point line, and exploded into the sky for the slam. The dunk catalyzed what would turn out to be a game-winning surge from the Grizz, giving them their fifth win in a row over pretty stiff competition. As violent as the dunk was, it was maybe not even Morant’s fifth-coolest play since Christmas.
NBA
Ja Morant, Grizzlies get past Cavs for sixth straight win

Ja Morant scored 26 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 to propel the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 110-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Morant, the Western Conference Player of the Week, made several crucial plays in the waning moments to send Memphis to its season-high sixth straight win and 16th in its last 20 games.
NBA
Grizzlies steamroll Pistons for seventh straight win

Ja Morant had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists and the Memphis Grizzlies extended their winning streak to seven games by rolling past the visiting Detroit Pistons 118-88 on Thursday. Dillon Brooks contributed 18 points, five assists and three steals. Tyus Jones and Ziaire Williams supplied 14 points apiece,...
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies close out Cleveland Cavaliers late, win sixth straight

No other team looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers. It took the Memphis Grizzlies some time to figure out how to maneuver around the towering frontcourt that features three seven-footers in the starting lineup.  The Grizzlies didn't get their first lead until the last seconds of the first half Tuesday. Even after they adjusted, they couldn't get separation until Ja Morant pulled out the bag of tricks. Morant scored four unanswered points in seven seconds of the last...
NBA
NBA

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies extend win streak to six games

The Grizzlies extend their win streak to six games after a thrilling 110-106 win over the Cavaliers. The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the surprise teams of the season, led by Ja Morant's breakout campaign. Sitting fourth in the Western Conference, they have capitalised on the sluggish starts from...
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA

