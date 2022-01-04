ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

FireWolves acquire Ryan Benesch from Panther City

By Liana Bonavita
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0r0k_0dc5Cpu100

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany FireWolves, of the National Lacrosse League (NLL), have traded for forward Ryan Benesch from The Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for forward Johnny Pearson, the 21 st overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft, and a 2023 fourth-round Entry Draft selection.

Benesch is currently in his 15 th season in the NLL.  In 221 career games, the forward has compiled 1,073 total points and 1,084 loose balls.  So far on the season, Benesch played in all three games for Panther City, racking up 12 total points on nine assists and three goals.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Feeling lucky? New York State Gaming Commission approves major sports betting operations

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Gaming Commission announced Thursday four major sports betting operators- Caesars Sportsbook, Draftkings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive- have satisfied all necessary requirements to accept and process sports wagering activity in the state. The providers will be allowed to process bets beginning January 8. After that effective date, […]
GAMBLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
Washington State
Albany, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

North Country Weekend Calendar: WWE brings the smackdown back

There's a rumble in the ring this weekend at Cool Insuring Arena. On Saturday, the WWE Supershow is back in Glens Falls for the first time in over two years. Professional wrestlers like Drew McIntyre, who recently spoke to NEWS10 about the match, and Roman Reigns will duke it out at Cool Insuring Arena.
WWE
NEWS10 ABC

Kid Blast, famed racehorse, finds new career at Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga

A bay gelding horse named Kid Blast created a name for both himself and owner Parting Glass Racing, winning or finishing in all eight races at New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) tracks. Now, just five miles from the famed Saratoga Race Course, Kid Blast has still been making memories and bringing joy to those around him as a therapy horse with Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Restaurants talk permanent alcohol-to-go

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Through the pandemic until June 2021, restaurants were allowed to serve alcohol-to-go to help bring in revenue. During Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address, she mentioned the possibility of bringing back alcohol to go permanently. Nick Ford, the operating partner for Limp Lizard in Syracuse, said they found it […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Pearson
Person
Ryan Benesch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Hall Of Fame#Weather#Firewolves#Nll#Entry Draft#Sports News Jalen Hurts#Twitter#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa Central Schools holds ‘Test Drive A Bus’ event

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you ever thought about driving a school bus but were afraid to try it, now here’s your opportunity to get behind the wheel of one! On Friday, The Shenendehowa Transportation Department, a nationally recognized quality organization, a 2017 Larson Quality Award recipient, has conducted a “Test Drive a School […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy