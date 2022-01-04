ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Returns to starting lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gordon had 14 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and...

www.cbssports.com

FastBreak on FanNation

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Gordon
FanSided

Eric Gordon headlines B/R’s Boston Celtics trade deadline targets

It’s hard not to think the Boston Celtics have a broken roster after watching them lose to the San Antonio Spurs and nearly lose to the Orlando Magic to begin 2022. So far, things are not looking all too different than last year. It’s the same old Celtics losing as heavy favorites and barely closing the door on teams aiming to finish at the bottom of the standings.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Fg
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
defector.com

Ja Morant Is The Only NBA Player

In the third quarter of last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game, Ja Morant received an ordinary and seemingly unthreatening outlet pass from Steven Adams before sharpening his gaze and turning up the court. He quickly put Kevin Durant on his hip, sprinted with the ball to overstretch two Brooklyn helpers, wound up from the three-point line, and exploded into the sky for the slam. The dunk catalyzed what would turn out to be a game-winning surge from the Grizz, giving them their fifth win in a row over pretty stiff competition. As violent as the dunk was, it was maybe not even Morant’s fifth-coolest play since Christmas.
NBA
firstsportz.com

3 ideal destinations for DeMarcus Cousins after being waived off by Milwaukee Bucks

DeMarcus Cousins after being out of the league for a while this year agreed to sign a one year non guaranteed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. After suiting up for 17 games for the Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks DeMarcus Cousins is again left with no home after being waived out and is again searching for a team who’ll beleive in him with one more chance as he didn’t quite really fill the spot of a backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks who have Brook Lopez their primary big man side-lined for months to come.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Signing Former First Round Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to sign former first-round pick Stanley Johnson to a new 10-day contract on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN insider Dave McMenamin. Johnson, an Anaheim native, just recently wrapped up his first 10-day with the Lakers, which came through hardship exemption contract. While multiple members LA’s roster battled COVID-19, the 25-year-old filled in admirably, averaging 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per contest.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA

