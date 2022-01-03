COVID-19 Omicron Variant Making ‘Real Impact’ In Texas Children

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas doctors are dealing with the highest COVID-19 numbers they have seen since the pandemic started.

“The reality is that the omicron variant is making a real impact in children as well as adults,” said Dr. Jim Versalovic, the Pathologist-in-Chief at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

The hospital is now treating 70 pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Hospital officials said most of those were cases where the children were not vaccinated.

”We do have more than one third of children hospitalized during this Omicron surge under five,” said Dr. Versalovic. “We are seeing cases of viral pneumonia, and respiratory distress, serious lung infections in children even under two years of age.”

At Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, the positivity rate has shot up over the past few weeks.

It’s now at 29.6%.

They have 26 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

Children’s Health is also seeing an increase in their positivity rate.

They have 49 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

Health officials say the booster shots will play a key role in slowing the spread.

“We’re seeing waning protection from the vaccine and so the boosters, we’re seeing, are very important in particular for omicron,” said Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang.

While the FDA has authorized booster shots for children 12 to 15 years old, they won’t be widely available until the CDC makes an official recommendation.

In the meantime, doctors say to encourage your kids to take precautions as the head back to class.