Texas State

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Making ‘Real Impact’ In Texas Children

 3 days ago
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas doctors are dealing with the highest COVID-19 numbers they have seen since the pandemic started.

“The reality is that the omicron variant is making a real impact in children as well as adults,” said Dr. Jim Versalovic, the Pathologist-in-Chief at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

The hospital is now treating 70 pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Hospital officials said most of those were cases where the children were not vaccinated.

”We do have more than one third of children hospitalized during this Omicron surge under five,” said Dr. Versalovic. “We are seeing cases of viral pneumonia, and respiratory distress, serious lung infections in children even under two years of age.”

At Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, the positivity rate has shot up over the past few weeks.

It’s now at 29.6%.

They have 26 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

Children’s Health is also seeing an increase in their positivity rate.

They have 49 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

Health officials say the booster shots will play a key role in slowing the spread.

“We’re seeing waning protection from the vaccine and so the boosters, we’re seeing, are very important in particular for omicron,” said Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang.

While the FDA has authorized booster shots for children 12 to 15 years old, they won’t be widely available until the CDC makes an official recommendation.

In the meantime, doctors say to encourage your kids to take precautions as the head back to class.

Comments / 28

Tom #1
3d ago

That's odd my daughter has had to take one of my grandchildren 2 cooks 2 times in the last 2 weeks. I asked her how busy they were and every time the answer has been not busy at all and they were treated Immediately. The only problem the staff complained about is a shortage of staff. So basically they're running off all these doctors and nurses so that the hospitals look so busy but we all know the truth.

Reply(1)
5
Biden sucks balls
3d ago

stop with this 💩. we're NOT giving our kids this poison. leave our babies alone!!!👏👏

Reply(1)
12
Angie Counts Nolan
3d ago

Reading this article, it does look like these “doctors” take into account that these kids especially the one 2 and under have no friggin natural immunity to anything because they’ve been pretty much quarantined since birth. No daycare no play dates, or socialization. So yes they’re going to get the flu, RSV and whatever else is floating in the air. Not everything is COVID. Stop scaring people into sticking their kid with an experimental chemical.

Reply(1)
2
 

