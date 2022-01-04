Browns vs. Steelers: Monday Night Football open thread

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — I’ve got some bad news for all of you football fans out there. Those football teams? Well, I don’t know how to tell you this, but … they’re not very good football teams. While you could make this case to varying degrees every year, one can’t help but look around the NFL this year and burp out a lackadaisical meh. The Chiefs kind of look like the Chiefs, what with the Mahomes-Hill-Kelce-Reid dynamic still at play. But they’ve lost five times, including last weekend in Cincinnati with the No. 1 seed in their grasp. Turnover luck has finally...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO