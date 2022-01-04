ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns vs. Steelers: Monday Night Football open thread

By Wallace Delery
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns tonight in the City of Steel for this season’s Monday Night Football finale. Pittsburgh is clinging to hopes for an AFC Wild Card spot and will be...

The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Makes His Opinion On Ravens Very Clear

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has just one regular season game left before he plans to ride off into retirement. It’s only fitting that 18-year veteran will get to finish out his career with a game against the Baltimore Ravens. Roethlisberger and the Steeler will square off with their...
Sporting News

Aaron Rodgers shares thoughts on retirement, Ben Roethlisberger's likely home farewell with Steelers

Despite the fact that he is still playing at an MVP level, Aaron Rodgers can't guarantee that he will want to start at quarterback for an NFL team next season. Just last week, the Packers star told ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde that he wouldn't rule out retirement after completing the 2021 campaign, as there will be "a lot of things that I'll weigh in the offseason" before making a final decision. The 38-year-old elaborated on the possibility of walking away from the league during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Terrell Suggs brings some ‘Sizzle’ to Ravens’ final game against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger | COMMENTARY

Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs still chuckles when he hears the name Ben Roethlisberger. “Old Ben,” Suggs said with a sigh and then laughter. Then his memory shoots back to the 16 seasons he played against the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. “Big Ben was very difficult to bring down and it was fun going against him,” Suggs said. “He was always injured until it was ...
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Aaron Rodgers, Packers Really Need To Win The Super Bowl This Year

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — I’ve got some bad news for all of you football fans out there. Those football teams? Well, I don’t know how to tell you this, but … they’re not very good football teams. While you could make this case to varying degrees every year, one can’t help but look around the NFL this year and burp out a lackadaisical meh. The Chiefs kind of look like the Chiefs, what with the Mahomes-Hill-Kelce-Reid dynamic still at play. But they’ve lost five times, including last weekend in Cincinnati with the No. 1 seed in their grasp. Turnover luck has finally...
Tribune-Review

U mad, bro?: Readers ramp up emotion over coverage of T.J. Watt's sack record quest; Ben Roethlisberger's retirement; Steelers' future

Glad tidings from Steelers fans coming off the holidays and Ben Roethlisberger’s goodbye party lasted only briefly. Given their unfortunate playoff predicament, my inbox was sour like three-week-old eggnog and saltier than that holiday nut-mix grandpa likes. If somehow the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts and the Steelers...
Ben Roethlisberger through the eyes of his opponents: 'He's like the Terminator'

When he first met Ben Roethlisberger, John Harbaugh was taken aback. The Philadelphia Eagles special teams coach at the time, Harbaugh was back at his alma mater to work out a punter, and was happy to hear that Miami (Ohio) had a strapping sophomore quarterback poised to lead the team to new heights in the Mid-American Conference.
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
