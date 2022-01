The home of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey caught fire Christmas Eve night in Voorhees. No injuries were reported. The house on Fairway Drive in the township caught fire around 7 p.m. The team is working with the second-year star to make sure he has everything he needs, according to published reports. Maxey and his family escaped the residence unharmed, according to reports.

