WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | School Closings & Delays MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading outside Friday morning, you’ll need multiple layers. Windchill alerts continue into the mid-morning hours. The WCCO Weather Team says the windchill alerts – with feels-like temps at -30 to -50 degrees – will end at 10 a.m. The west and northwest region has windchill warnings, while the rest of the state is in a windchill advisory. As of 6:30 a.m., the roads are looking slippery with traffic cams already spotting some accidents. Motorists should take caution. We’re starting to see a repeat of yesterday’s mess on the roads. Spinouts across...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO