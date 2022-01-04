Saudi Defenses Intercept, Destroy Five Drones Targeting the Kingdom

A Katyusha rocket struck an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. troops at Baghdad’s international airport on Wednesday, an Iraqi military statement said. No damage or casualties were reported from the attack, the third in as many days since Monday's anniversary of a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad two years ago.The Iraqi military statement said a rocket launcher with one rocket was located in a residential district in western Baghdad. The area has been used in the past by Iran-backed militias to fire rockets at the airport.On Monday, two armed drones were shot down...

