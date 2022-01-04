ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Defenses Intercept, Destroy Five Drones Targeting the Kingdom

By Foreign Desk Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Arabian air defenses intercepted and destroyed five drones...

Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes Targets in Yemen's Sana'a -State TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes on targets in Yemen's capital Sana'a in response to drone attacks launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement earlier this week, Saudi state TV said early on Wednesday. The coalition also said on Wednesday it destroyed workshops and warehouses for drones,...
MIDDLE EAST
Two Drone Attacks In 24 Hours Target U.S. Forces in Iraq – Analysis

Two drones on Monday targeted al-Asad air base in Iraq, a facility where US personnel are located. It came about 24 hours after another drone attack targeted Americans in Baghdad. The attack on Monday coincided with the anniversary of the US killing of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani; the...
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia fires 12 of its new hypersonic nuke-capable Zircon missiles

Russia test-launched 12 of its new 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2021, all of which may have taken place in a “salvo” launch during two Dec. 24 tests from a submarine and a frigate, Russia revealed last week. “Last night or, to be more exact, this...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Katyusha rocket hits military base at Baghdad airport

A Katyusha rocket struck an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. troops at Baghdad’s international airport on Wednesday, an Iraqi military statement said. No damage or casualties were reported from the attack, the third in as many days since Monday's anniversary of a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad two years ago.The Iraqi military statement said a rocket launcher with one rocket was located in a residential district in western Baghdad. The area has been used in the past by Iran-backed militias to fire rockets at the airport.On Monday, two armed drones were shot down...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Israel boosts long-range strike capability with US deal

Tel-Aviv has signed a deal with the US for new military kit, including two KC-46 tankers. Israel has penned a deal with its allies in Washington to buy 12 Lockheed Martin helicopters and two Boeing refueling planes, with the total cost estimated to be around $3.1 billion. On Friday, Israel's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

