Canadian Court Awards $84m To Families Over Plane Shot Down by Iran in 2020

By Foreign Desk Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ontario, Canada, court has awarded $84 million to the families of six people who died when Iranian military forces shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane in 2020, The Guardian...

eturbonews.com

Families of UIA passengers killed by Iranian terrorists awarded $84M

Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) terrorists shot down Flight PS752 near Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents. Ontario’s Superior Court awarded C$107 million (US$84 million) to the relatives of 6 passengers who were killed when Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet

Iran has begun paying compensation to families of those killed when it shot down a Ukrainian airliner two years ago, authorities said on Friday. "The transport ministry has made transfers to a certain number of (victims') families," the foreign ministry said in a statement marking the anniversary of the tragedy. Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard, most of them Iranians and Canadians, including many dual nationals. Three days later, the Iranian armed forces admitted to downing the Kyiv-bound plane "by mistake."
WORLD
