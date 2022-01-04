Canadian Court Awards $84m To Families Over Plane Shot Down by Iran in 2020

Iran has begun paying compensation to families of those killed when it shot down a Ukrainian airliner two years ago, authorities said on Friday. "The transport ministry has made transfers to a certain number of (victims') families," the foreign ministry said in a statement marking the anniversary of the tragedy. Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard, most of them Iranians and Canadians, including many dual nationals. Three days later, the Iranian armed forces admitted to downing the Kyiv-bound plane "by mistake."

