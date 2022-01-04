Birdhouse-Integrated Address Signs

The Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are the very first residential exterior doors that integrate power, LED welcome lighting, a Ring Video Doorbell, and a Yale smart lock. Thanks to patent-pending Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certified technology, the residential exterior doors are connected to a home's electrical system and wireless internet network, which means that they are always "on," even in the case of a power outage. With the aid of the accompanying app, homeowners can also remotely program and control their lights and confirm that their door is, in fact, open or closed.
